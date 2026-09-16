His Journey Filled With Service, Dedication: HM Shah's Warm Birthday Greetings To PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his journey is filled with service and dedication, and his life is an inspiration for many.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar. He has served as the Prime Minister since May 26, 2014 -- currently in his third term. He is the longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister of the country. He is the Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice, and foresight."

"The life of Modi ji, who has made karma his sadhana and national service the aim of his life, is an epic tale of penance, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve. His journey, filled with service and dedication, is an inspiration for millions of countrymen," he said.

"I pray to God that he remains long-lived and healthy, and under his leadership, the country continues to scale new heights of progress and moves forward towards achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," the Home Minister added.

Meanwhile, HM Shah will visit Gujarat's Vadnagar on Thursday to flag off the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Vadnagar to Varanasi' Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra as part of a nationwide campaign marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and 25 years in public life.

Union Minister Shah will flag off the yatra at 9:30 a.m. from Vadnagar (Gujarat), PM Modi's birthplace, where he will also participate in a series of programmes during the day.

The parallel 'Varanasi to Vadnagar' yatra will begin at the same time from Varanasi, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu among those expected to attend the launch there.

The twin bike yatras are the main feature of the BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', which begins on Thursday.

The party has said the two yatras will together cover about 40,000 km, passing through 193 districts and around 1,159 villages in 10 states.

Around 1,000 young people are expected to participate, with 500 travelling from Vadnagar towards Varanasi and another 500 travelling in the opposite direction.

The yatras are scheduled to conclude on October 7, when PM Modi completes 25 years in public life.

In Vadnagar, Amit Shah's programme will begin at 8:15 a.m. with a Maha Aarti at Sharmishtha Lake, a padayatra, the flag-off preparations for the Vadnagar-Varanasi Seva Yatra and the launch of a cleanliness campaign at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.