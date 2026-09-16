Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Centre Cuts Export Levies Check Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru And More

Petrol and diesel prices remained broadly steady across major Indian cities on September 17, 2026, even as the Centre reduced export levies on petroleum products. The revised export levies came into effect from September 16 and will remain applicable for the next fortnight.

The government reduced the petrol export levy from Rs 1.50 to Rs 0.50 per litre, while the levy on diesel exports was cut from Rs 25 to Rs 20 per litre. The export levy on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was also reduced from Rs 19 to Rs 15 per litre.

However, the reduction in export levies has not resulted in a corresponding cut in retail petrol and diesel prices for domestic consumers. The latest notifications apply to exports, while existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold domestically remain unchanged.

As of September 17, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while Mumbai's rate is Rs 111.21. Kolkata has petrol at Rs 113.51 per litre. Diesel is selling at Rs 95.20 per litre in Delhi, Rs 97.83 in Mumbai and Rs 99.82 in Kolkata.

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today In Major Cities