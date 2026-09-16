Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Centre Cuts Export Levies Check Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.94
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 104.23
Also Read:Centre cuts export levies on petrol, diesel, ATF for next fortnight
Why Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ
Retail fuel prices vary from one state to another because petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime. State-level VAT and other local levies contribute to the differences between cities. International crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and other market factors also influence fuel pricing.
Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices under the daily pricing mechanism, with rates updated around 6 am. Therefore, consumers should check the latest rate applicable to their city before filling up.
For now, the Centre's latest levy decision primarily affects petroleum exports, while motorists in major Indian cities continue to see broadly stable petrol and diesel prices.
Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, September 16: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates Amid Crude Oil Surge
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