Real Estate Split Corp. Announces Revised Overnight Offering

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TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Split Corp. (TSX: RS and RS.PR.A) (the“Company”), announces that it has filed an Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement relating to its previously announced overnight treasury offering of class A and preferred shares (the“Class A Shares” and“Preferred Shares”, respectively). The Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement incorporates DBRS's September 15, 2026 update to the Preferred Shares' rating to Pfd-3.

The offering prices remain unchanged at $9.15 per Class A share and $10.45 per preferred share. Gross Proceeds of the Offering are expected to be $21.5 million and the Offering is expected to close on or about Wednesday, September 23, 2026, subject to certain closing conditions, including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotiabank, and included National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hampton Securities Limited, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CI Investor Services Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Wealth Inc., Ventum Financial Corp., Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at or contact our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Company intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus, and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.