BAIC FOTON Showcases Full Product Strength At IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAIC FOTON presented seven vehicles and six core components at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026, covering long-haul freight, urban logistics, public transport and specialist operations. The Hall 21 display showed the company combining electrified powertrains, intelligent vehicle systems and in-house component development to address different global commercial transport requirements.









CAVAN BEACON Leads the Technology Display

Leading the presentation was the CAVAN BEACON, a battery-electric heavy-duty truck developed on a dedicated platform that also supports gaseous and liquid hydrogen configurations. Its 800 V electrical system works with megawatt charging technology to add approximately 100 km of range in six minutes under specified conditions. A“1+3+2” VDCU architecture integrates seven cameras, five radars and one LiDAR sensor, supporting 22 driver-assistance functions across 114 operating scenarios. Together, these technologies aim to improve charging efficiency, vehicle control, driver comfort and operational safety in long-haul applications.









Products for Diverse Operating Scenarios

The wider lineup extended those capabilities across additional vehicle categories. The GALAXUS R9 PHEV pairs a hybrid-specific engine with a transmission offering up to 99.8 percent efficiency, supported by more than 20 control modules and over 80 vehicle-control strategies. For urban logistics, the battery-electric DAYSTAR offers a maximum stated range of 600 km, while the CAVAN C1 is designed for last-mile distribution. The eGALAXUS D3 supports frequent stop-and-go sanitation work, and the eAURORA bus offers charging at up to 400 kW. For customers requiring greater versatility, the TUNLAND V9 PHEV pickup delivers 350 kW of combined power, 800 Nm of torque and up to 1,000 km of combined range. Batteries, electric drive axles, electronic controls and megawatt charging equipment completed the display, demonstrating how BAIC FOTON develops vehicles and supporting technologies as an integrated system.

International Validation Supports Further Expansion

The exhibition also reflected BAIC FOTON's progress in overseas markets. The CAVAN C1 and eAURORA have received EU whole-vehicle type approval, while the GALAXUS R9 completed testing in Spain before becoming the company's 13 millionth vehicle delivered worldwide. With products now present in more than 140 countries and regions, BAIC FOTON is continuing to adapt its portfolio for local regulations, operating conditions and customer requirements as commercial transport moves toward lower-emission and more connected operations.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





CONTACT: Media Contact: Yu Wang...