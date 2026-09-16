Deepti Naval Meets Ashwini Bhave At Her California Home During US Tour, Says 'Creating Memories Again'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval recently met actress Ashwini Bhave at her California home during her ongoing tour of the US.

The actress shared a series of candid pictures from their reunion, giving fans a glimpse of the warm camaraderie between them.

Sharing the pictures on her social media account, Deepti wrote,“Meeting the gorgeous Ashwini Bhave in her beautiful California home has been the delightful addition to my itinerary during this Book tour in the US. Here we are, creating memories again...”

The pictures capture the two actresses sharing a laugh and posing together at Bhave's USA home. In the pictures, Deepti is seen dressed in a blue-and-green floral dress, while Ashwini opts for a black top and trousers.

For the uninitiated, Ashwini Bhave has been based in the US for many years now and has continued to remain connected with the Marathi entertainment industry.

Despite both actresses having had long careers in Indian cinema, Deepti Naval and Ashwini Bhave have not appeared together in a film yet.

For the uninitiated, Deepti Naval is known for her work across parallel and mainstream Hindi cinema. She made her film debut with Shyam Benegal's 'Junoon' and went on to become one of the prominent faces of the Indian parallel cinema movement. Her early filmography includes a wide number of collaborations with actors such as Farooq Shaikh and Amol Palekar.

Some of her notable Hindi films include 'Chashme Buddoor', 'Saath Saath', 'Katha', 'Angoor', 'Rang Birangi', 'Kissi Se Na Kehna', 'Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!', 'Kamla', 'Mirch Masala', 'Faasle', 'Main Zinda Hoon', 'Saudagar', 'Bawandar', 'Leela', 'Firaaq', 'Yatra', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Listen... Amaya', 'NH10', 'Tevar' and 'Bang Bang!'.

Talking about Ashwini Bhave, her career began in Marathi entertainment and went on to establish herself in both Marathi and Hindi films. She became particularly popular with films such as the Marathi comedy 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi', which remains one of her best-known works.

Her Marathi film credits include 'Shabas Sunbai', 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi', 'Gholat Ghol', 'Ek Ratra Mantarleli', 'Kalat Nakalat', 'Dhadakebaaz', 'Halad Rusli Kunku Hasla', 'Sagle Sarkhech', 'Than Than Gopal', 'Zunj Tujhi Majhi', 'Janmathep', 'Vazir', 'Mayechi Sawli', 'Chal Gammat Karu', 'Sarkarnama', 'Kadachit', 'Aajcha Divas Majha', 'Dhyanimani', 'Manjha' and 'Gharat Ganpati'.

In Hindi cinema, Ashwini has appeared in films including 'Henna', 'Meera Ka Mohan', 'Parampara', 'Kayda Kanoon', 'Sainik', 'Ashaant', 'Chauraha', 'Mohabbat Ki Arzoo', 'Cheetah', 'Ekka Raja Rani', 'Zakhmi Dil', 'Purush', 'Jurmana', 'Bhairavi', 'Judge Mujrim', 'Yugpurush' and 'Bandhan'.

–IANS

rd/