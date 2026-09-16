API 5L 3LPE Seamless Pipe & Marine Grade Coated Steel Pipe Manufacturer

Premium 3LPE Coated Steel Pipes for Extreme Marine & Offshore Infrastructure

Hunan Tubular Steel Industry Co., Ltd. supplies high-performance 3LPE coated Steel Pipes

Superior Engineering & Standards Compliance

As a premier 3LPE coated steel pipe manufacturer, we strictly adhere to international engineering standards, offering certified API 5L 3LPE Seamless Pipe

Our three-layer polyolefin system provides defense against corrosion and mechanical impact:

Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Primer: Ensures superior chemical adhesion and cathodic disbondment resistance directly against the steel substrate.

Copolymer Adhesive Layer: Formulates a strong molecular bond between the inner epoxy and outer protective sheath.

Polyethylene Outer Layer (HDPE): Provides tough physical protection against moisture, abrasion, and heavy installation stress.

Engineered for Harsh Marine & Offshore Applications

Our marine grade anti-corrosion pipe systems are specifically optimized to solve soil, salt spray, and subsea corrosion challenges across high-stress infrastructure:

Offshore Piling & Port Construction: Used as high-capacity offshore piling steel pipe for jetty foundations, dolphin structures, port terminal expansions, and breakwater piers where cathodic protection and high mechanical load endurance are essential.

Subsea & Coastal Energy Lines: Ideal for submarine oil, gas, and water transmission pipelines requiring leak-proof integrity under extreme hydro-static pressure.

Subsurface Industrial Pipelines: Outstanding resistance against chloride attacks, microbial corrosion, and soil movement during horizontal directional drilling (HDD) or buried installations.

Why B2B Importers & EPC Contractors Choose Us

Certified Quality Assurance: Full compliance with API 5L, ASTM, and EN standards with complete MTC (Material Test Certificate) traceability.

Custom Specification Capabilities: Flexible outer diameters (OD), wall thicknesses (WT), and coating specs tailored to project blueprints.

Large Volume Project Capacity: Optimized supply chain and direct mill production to support tight project deadlines and bulk shipments.

Request Your Technical Specification & Quotation

Partner with a trusted manufacturer for your next port, piling, or pipeline project. Send us your project specifications today to receive a competitive factory-direct quote.

Company: Hunan Tubular Steel Industry Co., Ltd.

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Cell & WhatsApp: +86 13875883111

About Us

Hunan Tubular steel works as Sanhe heavy industry Co., Ltd. export window in the world market started from 2012. For many years, we are committed to providing reliable and valuable solutions for projects and operations to our clients and partners around the world.