Standard Vs.“L” Vs.“H” Stainless Steel Grades: Selection, Differences, And Applications

What Do "L" and "H" Stand for in Stainless Steel Grades?

"L" indicates a low-carbon content optimized to prevent intergranular corrosion during welding, whereas "H" indicates a high-carbon content engineered for elevated-temperature strength and creep resistance.

Common austenitic stainless steels-most notably 304 and 316 -are widely produced in standard, "L" (Low Carbon), and "H" (High Carbon) variants. While they share similar base compositions of chromium and nickel, the carbon content dictates their mechanical performance and thermal limits:



· Standard Grades (e.g., 304, 316): Carbon capped at C ≤ 0.08%. Designed as general-purpose materials balancing strength, formability, and corrosion resistance.

· "L" Grades (e.g., 304L, 316L): Carbon strictly capped at C ≤ 0.03%. Formulated to delay or eliminate sensitization during high-temperature processing like welding. · "H" Grades (e.g., 304H, 316H): Carbon controlled within C 0.04% – 0.10%. Engineered specifically for high-temperature structural integrity.

Why Are Low-Carbon "L" Grades Used, and How Do They Prevent Corrosion?

Low-carbon "L" grades prevent a phenomenon called sensitization, which severely impairs the material's corrosion resistance when exposed to temperatures between 450 °C and 850 °C.

When standard austenitic stainless steel is exposed to temperatures in the 450–850 °C range (commonly encountered in heat-affected zones during welding), carbon combines with chromium to form chromium carbides along the grain boundaries. This depletes the surrounding metal of free chromium, leaving it vulnerable to intergranular corrosion.

Because carbide precipitation requires both heat and carbon over time, reducing carbon content below 0.03% extends the incubation time required for carbides to form. As a result, "L" grades can undergo slow cooling during heavy-section welding (typically thick plates or pipes over 5 mm) without suffering corrosion degradation.

Alternative Solution: Beyond low-carbon "L" grades, titanium-stabilized (Grade 321) or niobium-stabilized (Grade 347) stainless steels are also used to prevent sensitization. These elements form carbides more readily than chromium, leaving chromium uniformly distributed throughout the matrix.

Why Choose High-Carbon "H" Grades for High-Temperature Applications?

"H" grades are chosen when components must withstand high mechanical loads and thermal stress at temperatures above 500 °C due to their superior creep resistance and tensile strength.

While carbon accelerates sensitization, it also acts as a powerful solid-solution strengthener. At elevated temperatures (500 °C to 800 °C+), standard and "L" grades lose significant structural load-bearing capacity. "H" variants maintain higher long-term creep-rupture strength.

Common "H" grades specified under standards like ASTM A240/A240M include 304H, 316H, 309H, 310H, 321H, and 347H.

· Trade-off: If held in the 450–850 °C range, "H" grades will sensitize. While this reduces ambient-temperature toughness and aqueous corrosion resistance, it is generally acceptable because these steels operate in dry, high-temperature environments where liquid corrosion is not present.

How Do Mechanical Properties Compare Across Standard, "L", and "H" Grades?

"L" grades exhibit slightly lower yield strength at room temperature compared to standard and "H" grades, which directly affects design stress calculations under pressure vessel codes.

Lowering the carbon content inherently reduces room-temperature tensile and yield strengths by approximately 15 to 20 MPa. Design codes such as ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC) assign lower maximum allowable design stress values to "L" grades than to standard or "H" grades at ambient temperatures.