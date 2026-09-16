Hire Frank Expands Manufacturing Focus And Plans Austin Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews) Manufacturing-focused sales development company adopts OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra and prepares to open Austin location in January 2027.

ORLANDO, Fla. - September 16, 2026 - Hire Frank AI, a sales development company serving U.S. manufacturers, announced its continued expansion following its decision to focus exclusively on the manufacturing sector. The company also plans to open a new office in Austin, Texas, in January 2027 and has begun deploying OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra through the OpenAI API across portions of its research and sales development infrastructure.

The developments represent the next stage of Hire Frank's transition from a broader sales development operation to a company focused on machine shops, fabricators, contract manufacturers and industrial suppliers.

Hire Frank initially worked across multiple industries before focusing more closely on manufacturing. Through its work with machining and manufacturing businesses, the company identified an opportunity to help smaller manufacturers conduct market research, identify prospective customers and develop new business relationships.

Many small and mid-sized manufacturers operate specialized equipment and production capabilities while relying on referrals, existing relationships, trade shows and online marketplaces to develop new business. Hire Frank has focused its operations on supporting these companies with research and sales development processes.

“We realized the problem wasn't a lack of manufacturing capability,” said Matt Smith, COO of Hire Frank.“There are incredible shops all over the country that can make extremely difficult parts, but many don't have the research, data or sales infrastructure of a large enterprise. That became the problem we wanted to solve.”

Applying AI to manufacturing sales research

As part of its manufacturing focus, Hire Frank has begun deploying OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra through the OpenAI API across portions of its technology infrastructure.

The company combines AI technology with industrial market data, company research, contact information and sales development workflows to research prospective customers and identify developments that may indicate potential sourcing needs.

The system is designed to help identify prospective accounts based on a manufacturer's capabilities and target customer profile. It can also be used to monitor developments such as company expansions, hiring activity, new programs and contract awards that may indicate potential future purchasing requirements.

The resulting research is used to support targeted outreach and help manufacturers establish initial relationships with prospective customers.

Hire Frank's approach is intended to provide smaller manufacturers with access to research and technology that may otherwise require additional personnel or internal technical resources to develop.

Expanding to Austin

Hire Frank plans to open a new office in Austin, Texas, in January 2027. The location will expand the company's operations beyond Central Florida and establish a presence in the Austin market.

The company said the expansion will support its ongoing investment in technology, research capabilities and sales development infrastructure as it works with manufacturers across the United States.

“For us, growth doesn't mean trying to become everything to everyone,” Matt Smith said.“It means going deeper into manufacturing. The better we understand the companies, technologies and supply chains our customers operate in, the more useful Frank becomes.”

Supporting manufacturers beyond traditional marketplaces

Hire Frank focuses on helping manufacturers identify and approach prospective customers directly rather than relying solely on broadly distributed opportunities through online manufacturing marketplaces.

The company refers to potential opportunities that are identified through its research and outreach processes as off-market RFQ opportunities.

Manufacturers remain responsible for technical discussions, preparing quotes and ultimately securing the work, while Hire Frank operates earlier in the process by researching potential accounts and helping establish initial contact.

The company plans to continue developing its technology and manufacturing-specific research capabilities as it expands its operations.

“Our customers shouldn't have to become AI companies to benefit from AI,” Matt Smith said.“They should be able to keep doing what they're great at, which is making things, while we make sure the newest technology is working on their behalf.”

About Hire Frank

Hire Frank AI (HireFrank) is a sales development company focused on U.S. manufacturers. The company works with machine shops, fabricators, contract manufacturers and industrial suppliers to identify prospective customers, research opportunities, reach relevant decision-makers and develop potential RFQ opportunities.

Hire Frank combines AI technology, industrial market intelligence, company data and sales development workflows to help manufacturers develop new customer relationships beyond traditional referral networks and online manufacturing marketplaces.

For more information, visit HireFrank.