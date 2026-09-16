Creative Biolabs Expands In Vitro ADME Support For Early Drug Discovery

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biolabs has expanded its in vitro ADME resources and service workflow to help drug discovery teams.

New York, USA - September 16, 2026 - The Importance of Early ADME Profiling Early in vitro ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion) studies help researchers identify compounds with unfavorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, or interaction profiles before committing resources to more complex in vivo studies. Creative Biolabs' expanded workflow brings together complementary assays and scientific interpretation to support stage-appropriate decisions from hit-to-lead selection through preclinical development.

Poor pharmacokinetic properties remain an important contributor to candidate attrition. Evaluating these properties early helps identify exposure, metabolism, drug-drug interaction (DDI), and selected safety-related risks. Aligning with regulatory frameworks-such as the FDA's guidance on in vitro drug interaction studies-provides a solid scientific basis for identifying potential interaction mechanisms and directly informs the design of subsequent clinical DDI studies.

Comprehensive In Vitro Assays and Decision-Making

To support targeted early-stage decision-making, the expanded service portfolio addresses specific developmental milestones:

Solubility and Permeability: Utilizing Caco-2 and PAMPA models to predict intestinal absorption, aiding in the selection of viable oral candidates and informing formulation strategies.

Protein Binding: Assessing plasma protein binding across various species to determine the unbound, pharmacologically active fraction of a therapeutic candidate, a critical metric for predicting efficacy.

Metabolic Stability: Leveraging human and animal liver microsomes, as well as primary hepatocytes, to evaluate intrinsic clearance, predict in vivo half-life, and flag vulnerable metabolic liabilities early.

Enzyme and Transporter Assays: Screening for CYP450 and UGT enzyme inhibition or induction, alongside key transporter assays (e.g., P-gp, BCRP), to anticipate how a compound might interact with co-administered medications.

An Integrated Workflow for R&D Value

Transitioning from macro-level strategy to bench-level execution requires rigorous scientific methodology. Creative Biolabs' reorganized workflow bridges physicochemical property evaluation with absorption, distribution, metabolism, DDI risks, and necessary in vivo PK considerations.

While in vitro models do not completely replace the need for in vivo animal or clinical studies, applying these standardized protocols can improve consistency and support reproducible decision-making when appropriately qualified. This proactive screening approach allows for the rapid identification and elimination of candidates with sub-optimal profiles, potentially reducing downstream cost and resource use. With flexible testing models spanning multiple species (including human, rodent, canine, and non-human primate) and diverse analytical platforms like LC-MS/MS, the workflow is designed to accommodate a wide variety of molecular types.

Expert Perspective

"The value of early ADME screening is not simply generating more data but selecting assays that answer the right development question at each stage," said a senior scientific director at Creative Biolabs. "Our updated framework ensures that our partners have the exact technical protocols and context needed to make informed, stage-appropriate decisions."

As global drug discovery networks continue to prioritize comprehensive, authoritative scientific content, Creative Biolabs' structured ADME resources stand as a practical starting point for pharmaceutical innovators.

To explore Creative Biolabs' full suite of focused ADME and preclinical drug discovery solutions, please visit .

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs is a global biotechnology company providing a comprehensive range of custom services in antibody development, drug discovery, and preclinical screening. With a commitment to scientific excellence, the company supports researchers worldwide in navigating the complexities of therapeutic development, offering customized solutions for ADME/DMPK profiling, pharmacology, and toxicology.