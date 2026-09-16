Mammoth Lakes, Along With Regional Partners, Secures Year-Round Air Service With United Airlines Between BIH And SFO, Expanding Access To The Eastern Sierra

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT), together with regional partners across the Eastern Sierra, announces that year-round service between Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH), in Bishop, CA, and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is officially underway. United Airlines now operates the route on a four-season schedule - four days a week in spring and fall, and daily in summer and winter - following the airline's shift from seasonal to year-round operation. This milestone reflects a coordinated effort among regional partners to expand travel connectivity to the Eastern Sierra.

"Year-round service between Bishop and San Francisco is about connection, for the residents who call the Eastern Sierra home and the visitors who come here to experience all that our region has to offer," said Brian Wright, President & CEO of Mammoth Lakes Tourism. "It reflects the kind of thoughtful, sustainable investment in access that strengthens our community, our economy and the long-term future of this destination."

Four-season air service has been made possible through sustained collaboration among the Eastern Sierra Air Alliance (ESAA), a partnership of local government and tourism organizations that work to develop and sustain commercial air service across the Eastern Sierra. Current ESAA partners include Mammoth Lakes Tourism, the Town of Mammoth Lakes, Inyo County, Mammoth Mountain, the City of Bishop and the Bishop Chamber of Commerce.

According to U.S. Department of Transportation data for 2025, travel through BIH is made up of an estimated 66% visitors flying inbound, and 31% residents or local originating passengers (3% listed as other), with roughly 60% of passengers stating they would fly more often if service moved to a year-round schedule. This survey data underscores the route's role in building regional connectivity for all travelers.

Flights are now available to book through United Airlines at united.com.

Key Highlights:



Year-round flights between Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop (BIH), and San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Flights operate daily in summer and winter, and four days a week in spring and fall. Winter seasonal flights continue to operate daily between Denver (DEN) and BIH.

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About Mammoth Lakes: Surrounded by 2.2 million acres of National Forest, Mammoth Lakes is the real unreal. From towering peaks to alpine lakes, this stunning four-season destination offers an adventure at every turn. The landscape is truly unreal with otherworldly geology and vast mountain vistas, all coexisting in one breathtaking location. Whether you're exploring rugged terrain on a summer hike or linking powder turns at 11,053 feet, Mammoth Lakes is a place where adventure has no season. To learn more, visit

CONTACT: Ally Watson, Public Relations Manager, Mammoth Lakes Tourism...