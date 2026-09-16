ALHC ALERT: Hagens Berman Updates Investigation Of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) Following Baird Conference Disclosures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman is updating its ongoing investigation into Alignment Healthcare, Inc.on behalf of investors following a nearly 20% stock collapse on Tuesday following management's disclosures at an analyst conference.

Investors who have suffered significant losses are encouraged to submit their losses now.

Key ALHC Investigation Details:



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Management's Baird Conference Disclosures Compound Investor Concerns

The steep sell-off-driving ALHC shares to a new 52-week low-comes on the heels of management's disclosures at the Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference. At the event, Alignment reportedly revealed an additional $10 million to $11 million in unexpected investments earmarked for the second half of the year, alongside newly flagged headwinds tied to escalating medical costs driven by aggressive hospital billing practices, disputes, and appeals. Although management stopped short of officially slashing its Q3 and full-year outlook during the presentation, the market delivered a swift and severe verdict, resulting in the stock's largest intraday drop in a month and a half.

Serious Whistleblower Allegations

The operational and cost pressures unfold against the backdrop of a recent whistleblower complaint raising serious questions regarding Alignment Healthcare's financial reporting, expense recognition, and internal controls.

The whistleblower, who was employed by Alignment from 2019 to 2025 and most recently served as the company's chief transformation officer, alleges that Alignment misclassified operating expenses as capital expenditures. These actions purportedly boosted the company's adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for 2024 and 2025, thereby artificially inflating key performance metrics tied to both the company's stock price and executive compensation.

Echoes of the July 30 Earnings Shock

The most recent disclosures at the Baird Conference follow the company's disappointing 2Q earnings report. On July 31, 2026, Alignment shares plunged more than 20% after its report the day before revealing lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and a disappointing guidance structure that signaled only about 30% of full-year adjusted EBITDA would materialize in the back half of the year.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm's Alignment investigation, read more )

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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“We are investigating whether the company may have misled the market regarding its true financial trajectory and internal health,” said