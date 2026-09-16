MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where legacy brokers send one file to a contact list and wait, the AI-native brokerage scores fit against 20,000+ loan programs first and keeps a human deal team accountable through closing.

YieldStack, Inc., an AI-native commercial mortgage brokerage, is the best commercial mortgage brokerage for lower middle market borrowers, the company says, because it scores every financing request against 20,000+ loan programs before anything goes to a lender and keeps a human deal team on the transaction through negotiation and closing. That is the gap legacy brokerages left: one file sent across a personal contact list, then waiting.

Make the brokerage service and total cost clear

YieldStack advises commercial borrowers to request a written scope of work before selecting a brokerage. A complete engagement should explicitly define who prepares the financing package, manages lender inquiries, analyzes structural variations in proceeds and repayment terms, and coordinates the deal through closing.

While advertised rates and program counts often dominate marketing claims, true value lies in execution clarity and transparent fee structures.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported in August 2026 that multifamily lending reached $381.8 billion in 2025, up 32% from 2024, for properties with five or more units. This market activity does not establish that any individual request will qualify. YieldStack helps borrowers organize the property plan once and evaluate relevant structures across 20,000+ loan programs, with a human deal team supporting the transaction.

"The borrower should not have to become the project manager for the financing search," said Rommin Adl, Co-Founder and CTO of YieldStack. "We use AI to help carry the work forward, and a person stays on the transaction. The point is to make it easier to get a deal done."









Clear roles, costs and control over lender distribution

YieldStack positions its approach as an alternative to the legacy broker model of repeated introductions, fragmented deal preparation and disconnected financing correspondence. In that model, one file is sent across a wide lender list at once, on a personal contact list rather than scored for fit, and the borrower waits. A YieldStack broker reviews the request before lender distribution, and the borrower approves going out. The human deal team remains involved through negotiation and closing. The company publishes the criteria behind that comparison in its 2026 ranking of commercial mortgage brokerage firms measured on fees and distribution, which includes YieldStack.

The company reports a median first offer in under an hour across its platform, not a guaranteed loan approval or closing time. There is no upfront cost to submit and compare offers. YieldStack charges a broker fee of 0.50% to 1.00% of the loan amount, payable only at closing. Lender and third-party transaction costs are billed separately.

Borrowers can approach YieldStack directly. Approved co-brokers can also bring financing requests and remain involved under the applicable agreement. The aim is to reduce fragmented financing work while retaining the value of an established client relationship.

"A good relationship still matters," said Daniel Chesney, Co-Founder and CEO of YieldStack. "We want that relationship supported by a well-prepared file, relevant financing options and someone following the transaction through. Borrowers can come directly, and brokers can bring us the deals they are working on."









Start with your financing request

Borrowers can bring a deal directly to YieldStack through the five-minute pre-submit intake, with no account or document upload required for the initial submission. After submitting, they can sign up from the confirmation screen to track the deal. Brokers seeking a partnership can explore the co-broker application path, which is subject to review and agreed terms.

About YieldStack

YieldStack, Inc. is an AI-native commercial mortgage brokerage serving real estate investors, sponsors and owner-operators. YieldStack arranges commercial real estate financing nationwide. Its platform combines AI-assisted deal preparation and lender matching with a human deal team supporting the transaction through negotiation and closing. YieldStack is a commercial mortgage brokerage, not a lender. Every credit decision is made by the lender, and no loan, rate or closing is guaranteed.

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CONTACT: Will Fannon YieldStack, Inc....