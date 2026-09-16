Canon U.S.A. To Showcase A Broad Range Of Production And Large Format Printing Solutions At PRINTING United Expo 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly announces that it will be returning to exhibit its latest innovations in production and large-format print solutions and applications as the title sponsor of PRINTING United Expo 2026. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #N5801 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from September 23-25, to experience Canon's diverse range of equipment and solutions.

“As title sponsor of PRINTING United Expo 2026, Canon is proud to present how our latest innovations drive real growth for print providers,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“Our booth is packed full of technology designed to help our customers automate their operations, increase productivity, broaden their application capabilities, and achieve the exceptional quality that Canon is renowned for.”

varioPRESS iV7

Featured at the booth will be an interactive virtual display and impactful samples of the diversity of applications and groundbreaking productivity of the varioPRESS iV7, Canon's latest digital inkjet platform and 2026 Pinnacle Technology Award winner. Built on over a decade of Canon leadership in sheetfed inkjet technology, the varioPRESS iV7 B2+ sheetfed inkjet press expands Canon's production print portfolio to bridge the gap between smaller-format digital presses, larger production systems, and high volume offset printing. Boasting groundbreaking speeds of up to 8,700 19.7” x 27.5” B2 4/0 sheets per hour* and the flexibility to handle a broad range of sheet sizes from 13” x 19” up to 24.5” x 29.5”, the varioPRESS iV7 is designed to help print service providers expand their application capabilities and maximize production efficiency.

varioPRINT iX1700

Canon will showcase live the varioPRINT iX1700 B3+ size inkjet digital sheetfed press, combining the flexibility of sheetfed printing with production inkjet. Recently recognized with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award: Product Design 2026, the varioPRINT iX1700 high-speed digital press is capable of handling up to 165 letter size pages and 75 B3+ four-color images per minute.* The system is equipped with the Canon-developed Qualinx high-definition printheads and inks with versatile media handling support, and innovative drying and fixation technologies. Together, these technologies are designed to help maximize uptime and deliver high-definition, offset-like quality alongside the flexibility of digital printing.

Production Printing Solutions

Canon is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the imagePRESS and varioPRINT platforms this year and is excited to exhibit the imagePRESS V1350 and imagePRESS V1000 color digital presses. Making its official debut is the imagePRESS V900 II color digital press. Building on the robust foundation established by the industry-proven imagePRESS V900, this latest evolution delivers enhanced durability, stable image quality, and optimized serviceability to help drive production for light- to mid- sized print establishments. Also on display will be the varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN monochrome sheetfed digital press, coupled with an inline booklet maker with C.P. Bourg, demonstrating end-to-end solutions serving the book manufacturing and publishing segments. Canon's booth will also include a sample display of labels and packaging output, in addition to print samples and interactive virtual displays from its impressive inkjet portfolio including the ProStream, ColorStream, and varioPRINT iX3200 presses not present on the show floor.

Colorado XL-series

Following their tradeshow debut at the 2025 PRINTING United Expo, the Red Dot Design Award: Product Design 2026-winning Colorado XL-series large-format hybrid printers will make a return to the Canon booth at this year's Expo. Offered in both the XL7R roll-to-roll and XL7H hybrid configurations, this modular and field-upgradable series delivers exceptional versatility across rigid substrates up to 2” thick and a wide range of flexible media. With its introduction of the UVgel 860 gel set and UVgel 850 printheads, the Colorado XL-series is designed to deliver outstanding productivity and quality for a wide range of applications.

Texas ST2/X1

The new Texas ST2/X1, a large-format UV LED flatbed printer developed through a strategic collaboration between DigiTech and Canon, will also appear in the Canon booth. Built for rapid throughput with a compact footprint, this 4' x 8' flatbed can reach speeds up to 2,024 sqft/hr in express mode* and includes a standard auto-unloader designed to enable a single trained operator to swap media in as fast as 10 seconds.* Built upon the foundation of the TruFire Precision Print System, the Texas ST2/X1 can achieve up to 1-micron mechanical positioning accuracy across the bridge and gantry,* designed for high precision with low routine maintenance. Also featured in the DigiTech booth (C1745) will be exciting enhancements to its full automation capabilities, including true pallet-to-pallet, touchless printing and finishing. A new robotic arm will enable Canon customers with a Texas printer to automatically produce finished, single- or double-sided output, to help further increase productivity while minimizing manual handling.

imagePROGRAF TM-610M

As part of an expansion of Canon's imagePROGRAF TX and TM lines, Canon will showcase the new imagePROGRAF TM-610M, a compact 36-inch MFP featuring a built-in large-format scanner with dual light sources designed to reduce shadows and wrinkles on original documents. Designed with a flat-top body for easy top-loading, it includes a customizable 5-inch touchscreen interface, preset scan modes for crisp CAD lines and vibrant graphics, and a newly developed matte black ink for deep black density on technical drawings and posters. The TM-610M delivers rapid performance with scanning speeds up to 5 inches per second in color and 10 inches per second in monochrome, alongside print speeds up to 3.2 D-size prints per minute.*

imagePROGRAF TX-1300 MFP Z36

Canon will also feature the new imagePROGRAF TX-1300 MFP Z36 at the Expo, a high-productivity 36-inch solution designed to streamline document digitization, copying, and high-volume drawing output. The MFP features an integrated large-format scanner equipped with a 15.6-inch monitor, allowing users to perform real-time image edits without rescanning. Designed to help enhance workflow efficiency, the TX-1300 MFP Z36's scanner operates independently to allow simultaneous scanning and printing, while the newly developed matte black ink delivers sharp, legible fine lines and high-resolution technical drawings.

Large-Format Print

Visitors at the Canon booth will have the opportunity to experience additional large format printing equipment including the 2025 Pinnacle Award-winning Colorado M-series roll-to-roll printers, the Arizona 2380 GTF UV-curable flatbed inkjet printer, and a range of printers from the imagePROGRAF large-format and wide-format inkjet product family. Canon will also display the Summa S3 T160 large-format cutter, alongside the Colex SX1732C flatbed cutter. Large-format applications will also be on display.

PRISMA Solutions

Canon will also present the latest advancements in its PRISMA workflow and press management software suite designed to help drive efficiency and seamless integration across print operations. Highlights will include a technology demonstration of PRISMAsimulate, an advanced ink and print cost estimation tool that will extend support to select Canon sheetfed inkjet presses for more accurate pre-production budgeting. Additionally, Canon will introduce the latest version of PRISMAlytics Dashboard, its cloud-based reporting tool which provides valuable utilization and performance reporting on supported Canon printers and presses. The updated dashboard will include an API featuring robust security protocols, enabling automated data retrieval across users' existing business platforms.

Canon's booth will highlight its sponsorship of Formula DRIFT, a unique motorsport competition in which professional drivers are judged on controlled drifting maneuvers rather than the speed of their cars. The booth will feature the photography of Larry Chen, a Canon Explorer of Light and world-renowned car culture photographer. Formula DRIFT will be returning to Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from September 24-26, 2026.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

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† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

*Print speeds, media swap times, and accuracy measurements reflect max rates under internal test conditions. Actual performance may vary based on print mode, media type, substrate thickness, file size, workflow settings, and environmental factors.

CONTACT: Alexandra Schoemmell Canon U.S.A., Inc....