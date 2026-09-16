MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fellows elected in the 2026 cycle receive numbered credentials that any employer or auditor can confirm on the Association's website.

Madison, WI, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Governance Board of the Meret Association for Trusted Digital Systems has ratified the results of the 2026 election cycle, the first recorded on the public register the Association opened with the charter it published on January 15, 2026. Every engineer elected in the cycle receives a numbered credential, in the form MATDS-F-2026-0001, and anyone holding that number can confirm it at meretsolutions.org/verify.







Morgridge Hall, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Illustration.

The Meret Association for Trusted Digital Systems is an independent professional association established in 2017 that confers Fellowship and Professional Membership on the basis of documented evidence and peer review.

Fellowship is by nomination only. A sitting Fellow, or an outside expert the Selection Committee invites, puts a candidate forward. Staff screen the file and check it against the public record. Reviewers appointed for one of the Association's ten technical sections then assess it, and a two-thirds vote decides the election. Meret Solutions, the Madison company that supported the Association's founding, may hold no more than a third of the seats on the Selection Committee that administers the ballot. Nobody employed by the company votes on a candidate connected to it, and no company officer signs a credential.

Each credential records the technical section of election and the version of the bylaws in effect at the time. A Fellow can prove election to anyone who asks, and the proof is the number itself.

Evidence rules are specific. Candidates are scored against a published list of indicators, and the heaviest weight goes to work visible outside their own employer, which means papers taken up by the field, open-source code in independent use, patents carried into practice and adopted standards. Every online source in a file has to be preserved as a complete capture, and a professional-network profile on its own does not count as verification. A patent registry does, and so does the page of a standards body.

"We build clinical software that regulators check line by line, and we wanted the people who build systems like ours held to the same standard," said Revere Greist, chief operating officer of Meret Solutions. "We also wanted to be unable to influence who is recognized. The company holds a minority on the committee, our staff cannot vote on anyone connected to us, and none of our officers signs a credential. We pay for the administration. We do not pick the Fellows."

Dmytro Mozolevskyi, an engineer at an enterprise AI company in New York, won election in the 2026 cycle in the data and AI systems section. He said the file asked for things he would never have thought to keep: a captured copy of every page he cited, two supporters who had never worked for his employer, and the production numbers behind a claim he had made in one sentence. The questions came back through the secretariat, and he never learned who had assessed him.

The Association traces its origins to clinical computing at the University of Wisconsin. John Greist, an emeritus professor of psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin, published one of the first computer interviews used with patients in 1973 and later founded the Association. "In 1973 we put a computer interview in front of patients, and the only argument that carried any weight was evidence that the program did what we said it did," he said. "The Association asks the same of engineers. A candidate's record has to hold up in front of reviewers the candidate will never meet."

Meret Solutions, where his son Revere is chief operating officer, sells clinical assessment software, supported the Association's founding and, under the charter, provides its administration. Financial statements are available on request, and the Association has said it will post them as the register grows.

This year's cycle opened at a governance briefing on March 19, when the Selection Committee set out the calendar, the quota and the rules. The calendar now runs to a reviewer briefing on November 12, ahead of the 2027 cycle. Nominations for it may come from sitting Fellows or from outside experts the Committee invites.

About Meret Association for Trusted Digital Systems

The Meret Association for Trusted Digital Systems is an independent professional association established in 2017 that confers Fellowship and Professional Membership on the basis of documented evidence and peer review. Fellows win election by a two-thirds vote in one of ten technical sections, with no more than 25 elected in any year. Any credential can be confirmed at, and the governing documents are published at

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