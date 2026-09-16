FLNC Stock Tumbles After-Hours As Houston Plant Delays Force Another Guidance Cut



The company also forecasts an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of roughly $200 million, compared with a previous midpoint loss of about $10 million.

This is the company's second guidance revision in the span of a few months. The company pinned the lowered guidance to a slower-than-planned ramp-up at the Houston contract manufacturing facility.

Shares of Fluence Energy (FLNC) slumped 18% after-hours on Wednesday after the battery storage company cut its fiscal 2026 guidance for a second time this year, citing lingering delays at its Houston manufacturing plant.

The stock closed regular trading near $9.05 and later traded as low as about $7.30, wiping out hundreds of millions in market value as investors digested the steeper-than-expected revision.

Guidance Cut Again

Fluence now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of about $2.4 billion, down from a prior midpoint of $3 billion. It also forecasts an adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) loss of roughly $200 million, compared with a previous midpoint loss of about $10 million. Wall Street, on average, was expecting revenue of $2.98 billion and an EBITDA loss of $15.73 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Fluence first issued fiscal 2026 guidance last November, projecting revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $60 million. Demand looked solid, and management said most of that revenue was already covered by its backlog.

In early August, after a weaker third quarter, the company lowered those targets to $2.9 billion–$3.1 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA range of a $30 million loss to a $10 million profit. It blamed delayed ramp-ups at new contract manufacturing sites that pushed about $400 million of expected sales into fiscal 2027.

Houston Plant Still Behind Schedule

Chief Executive Julian Nebreda said demand remains strong in the U.S. and overseas, and the international supply chain is working well. The main problem, he said, is the slower-than-planned ramp-up at the Houston contract manufacturing facility.

That plant, intended to produce battery enclosures in the United States, has faced construction delays and automation issues. Fluence had previously said full production might not arrive until the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

The contract manufacturer has taken corrective steps that have already lifted daily output, Nebreda said. Fluence is also restructuring its operations team and tightening planning across the supply chain, manufacturing, and delivery.

Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Pasha said the priority is turning the company's large backlog into revenue and cash. Management's goal for fiscal 2027 is to generate neutral to positive operating cash flow without raising outside capital, he added.

How Did FLNC Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FLNC stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing, coupled with 'normal' retail chatter.

A Stocktwits user expressed frustration at the company's management.

View this Stocktwits post

FLNC stock has fallen 54% year-to-date.

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