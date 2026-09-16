Securities Fraud Investigation Into Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Enova International, Inc. (“Enova” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ENVA ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (ENVA), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On September 14, 2026, Enova announced it had withdrawn its Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve applications for its proposed acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, a deal that would have made Enova a bank holding company. The Company stated, among other things that“Bank regulatory guidelines and attitudes have not kept pace with the realities of” consumers and “Regulators do not have clear standards for nonbanks that want to become banks and that serve customers whose credit needs today are met mostly outside of the banking system. Without clearly articulated standards, the process is susceptible to political pressure and outside advocacy, rather than being guided strictly by the statutory factors that should govern it."

On this news, Enova shares fell $53.11 or 23.43%, to close at $173.61 on September 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Enova International, Inc. securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: ...

Visit our website at: .

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

...

