Teknova Expands Custom Manufacturing With Fill-Tektm Dispensing System For Flexible Single-Use Bag Filling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available now, this new proprietary dispensing capability lets customers order the exact single-use bag sizes and quantities their process requires, released as a single lot with one Certificate of Analysis, with no added turnaround time

HOLLISTER, Calif., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today introduced the Fill-TekTM Dispensing System. Fill-Tek is a proprietary single-use bag dispensing capability that fills an entire custom reagent order across multiple bag sizes and quantities as a single lot. The Fill-Tek system removes the per-bag-size minimums that come with fixed manifold designs, so manufacturers can order the formats their process calls for rather than the formats the fill line requires.

“Your process is one of a kind, and now your fill line can be, too,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our new Fill-Tek Dispensing System is the latest evolution of our modular manufacturing platform, expanding our ability to truly meet our customers' complex custom reagent needs. Previously, fixed manifold designs could constrain the number of single-use bags that could be filled as one lot. Our talented team of engineers developed Fill-Tek to remove that constraint entirely. Following the recent introduction of our AI-driven Build-TekTM Custom Configurator, the launch of Fill-Tek demonstrates our team's commitment to continued innovation across the entire custom order process to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers who develop and manufacture emerging therapies and diagnostics.”

With the Fill-Tek Dispensing System, customers can simply specify the various bag sizes and quantities across formats ranging from 250 mL to 200 L single-use bags, and then tailor fill volume, number, size, and sequence of QC samples, testing requirements, and connectors. Fill-Tek uses validated aseptic welds to connect the customer's specific combination of single-use bags to a dispensing vessel so they can be filled from a single batch through a single filter, resulting in one Certificate of Analysis for each lot.

“The bioprocessing workflows and manufacturing requirements for novel therapeutics and diagnostics are complex and dynamic, and we're committed to finding better ways to streamline and support them. Fill-Tek operates by formulating and dispensing from one batch vessel through one filter into the exact configurations that a customer may need, including a variety of bag sizes with different fill volumes, or even a single bag,” said Bella Neufeld, Teknova's Vice President of Operations.“With Fill-Tek, we simplify incoming quality control requirements, enable the use of the same reagent in different volumes at different workflow stages, and minimize rework by attaching the right connectors onto the bags so they seamlessly integrate into an existing bioprocessing system.”

Fill-Tek runs in Teknova's ISO-classified cleanrooms as part of the Company's validated aseptic dispensing process, backed by its ISO 13485:2016 certified quality management system. The capability is available across Teknova's RUO, RUO+, and GMP manufacturing grades, with batch volumes that start from eight liters for custom research-grade orders and 25 liters for GMP-grade orders, scaling up to 2,000 liters – all with no change to Teknova's industry-leading turnaround times.

Fill-Tek is available today. To place a custom order, customers can use the Build-Tek Custom Configurator on Teknova's website, email ..., or call 1.800.209.4488.

For more information about the Fill-Tek Dispensing System, click here.

ABOUT TEKNOVA

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in genomics, molecular diagnostics, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture and cryopreservation media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova's modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

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