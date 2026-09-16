COOPERCOMPANIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The Cooper Companies, Inc. On Behalf Of Coopercompanies Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in CooperCompanies and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Cooper Companies, Inc. (“CooperCompanies” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:COO) on behalf of CooperCompanies stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CooperCompanies has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On September 9, 2026, CooperCompanies announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing quarterly revenue of approximately $1.07 billion, approximately $30 million short of the $1.10 billion analysts expected. The Company attributed these results to the performance of its CooperVision segment, which reported quarterly revenue of $717 million, essentially flat year-over-year. The Company stated that it had“proactively reduced U.S. channel inventory” in CooperVision, which“weighed on our results and will continue to impact Q4.” On this news, the price of CooperCompanies shares declined by $9.31 per share, or approximately 14.7%, from $63.48 per share on September 9 to close at $54.17 on September 10, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CooperCompanies shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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