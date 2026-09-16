Critical Minerals Minister Officially Opens GMG's Gen 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Plant



BRISBANE, AUS, Sept 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) (" GMG " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the official opening of its Gen 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Plant (" Gen 2.0 Plant ") by Honourable Bryson Head, Queensland Government State Member for Callide and Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Resources and Critical Minerals. The Company initially announced the operation of the Gen 2.0 Plant on July 6, 2026 - . As shown in Figure 1.0 and the following Youtube clip: , Mr. Head officially opened the Gen 2.0 Plant at the Company's Boundary Facility and Company Headquarters on August 19 2026, referring to the opening of the Gen 2.0 Plant as an important step for Queensland's Critical Minerals and advanced-manufacturing ambitions. "It demonstrates how local innovation can move beyond the laboratory and into commercial-scale production, creating skilled jobs, strengthening sovereign capability and building new value-added industries," Mr. Head said. "Projects such as this better position Queensland to capture more of the economic value from the global energy transition. By developing and manufacturing high-performance materials locally, we can support more resilient supply chains while contributing to the technologies needed for sustainable energy, transport and industry. The Queensland Government welcomes this investment and the confidence it shows in our state's people, resources, and capabilities. Critical minerals are increasingly fundamental to our economic security, sovereign capability and the technologies that will shape the global economy for decades to come," Mr. Head added. "Congratulations to the GMG team that made Gen 2.0 possible for reaching this significant milestone." The Australian Super Car Championship GMG Partners - the Tickford Racing Team, including the driver Thomas Randle - also participated in the official opening, sharing news on the team's progress and expressing Tickford's gratitude for its partnership with GMG.



Figure 1.0: Photo of Official Opening Ceremony To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Once fully complete and optimised the Gen 2.0 Plant is expected to be largely self-powered from standalone energy generation that utilizes renewable sources, an energy storage system and hydrogen enriched natural gas provided by tail gas power generation.



Figure 2.0: GMG Headquarters Layout To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "The State Government Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Resources and Critical Minerals official opening of the Gen 2.0 Plant highlights the significant opportunity ahead for GMG and its range of graphene products." GMG's Chairman and Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "The official opening of the Gen 2.0 Graphene Plant positions GMG to demonstrate how its graphene production capabilities can support the Company's next phase of growth." About GMG GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of GMG Graphene Batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries. GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability For further information please contact: Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at [email protected], +61 415 445 223 Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 647 689 6041 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. These statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding, expected capital requirements to complete the Gen 2.0 Plant, expected graphene production capacity of the Gen 2.0 Plant and the timing of its construction and commissioning, the extent to which the plant will be largely self-powered from standalone energy generation, the implications of the Gen 2.0 Plant on future expansion plans, GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of Graphene Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and the Company's four critical business objectives. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions that the Company's operational and strategic progress will continue, that the Gen 2.0 Plant will be constructed, commissioned and ramped up broadly on time and on budget, that the technology deployed at the Gen 2.0 Plant will perform as expected, that sufficient customer demand will develop for products produced at the Gen 2.0 Plant, that the warrant liability will decrease as warrants are exercised or expire, that the Company's cash position and business fundamentals remain strong, that future financial performance will improve, and that the accounting treatment of warrants under IFRS will remain unchanged. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, fluctuations in the Company's share price that may increase the warrant liability, failure to complete or commission the Gen 2.0 Plant as currently planned, construction, cost-overrun, technology and ramp-up risks associated with the Gen 2.0 Plant, failure to achieve operational milestones, inability to commercialize products, changes in accounting standards, adverse market conditions, foreign exchange volatility, and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



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