ABVP Demands Permanent Ban On Umar Khalid Film Screening At NLSIU

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bengaluru, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, demanding permanent cancellation of the proposed documentary screening on Umar Khalid at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and a high-level inquiry into the university administration. The ABVP delegation, led by Mahanagara President Ramesh M, Secretary Abhinandan Mirji and Joint Secretaries Dhanush Gowda and Ananya, met the Union Minister at Raj Bhavan and raised concerns over the screening programme.

ABVP Demands Permanent Cancellation and Inquiry

In its memorandum, ABVP demanded intervention to ensure that the postponed documentary screening on Umar Khalid is permanently cancelled. It said, "Issue instructions to the NLSIU management to revoke all permissions permanently, ensuring the documentary is not screened on campus under any circumstances." The organisation also sought an inquiry into the university administration over the permission granted for the programme. ABVP said, "Initiate an official enquiry into how permissions were granted in the first place for hosting an event revolving around an individual who is involved in anti-national activities and civil disruption, and why formal complaints from student bodies were neglected."

Call for Stricter Guidelines in Universities

The delegation further urged that strict guidelines be implemented in educational institutions, particularly law universities, to prevent misuse of campus spaces. It said, "Enforce strict guidelines across national educational institutions, particularly law universities, to prevent campus spaces from being misused for political propaganda or romanticising subversive agendas."

Concerns Raised Over Campus Infrastructure

Raising concerns over student facilities, ABVP highlighted issues related to campus infrastructure and basic amenities. The memorandum stated, "Students are forced to endure hazardous campus infrastructure, severe overcrowding, chronic water shortages, and neglected basic amenities, and these fundamental infrastructure issues should be resolved." (ANI)

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