Karnataka: Doctor Under Scanner For Taking Salary While Doing MD

Probe into Doctor's Alleged Dual Engagement

The Zilla Panchayat of Bagalkote on Wednesday called for a detailed probe into alleged attendance irregularities concerning a Medical Officer in Namma Clinic, with allegations that he was simultaneously admitted to an MD Pathology postgraduate course from March to September, according to attendance records. The Panchayat has directed a review of overall attendance of doctors across government health facilities.

In its statement, Bagalkote Panchayat said that relevant records and information available with concerned authorities are being examined following a recent media report.

During a District Health Society (DHS) meeting on September 9, the concerned Taluk Health Officer (THO) stated that there was no requirement for an additional Medical Officer for Bagalkote Taluka, including the Wambe Colony Namma Clinic. However, the Principal of SN Medical College, Bagalkote, confirmed that the Medical Officer posted at the Wambe Colony Namma Clinic was admitted to the MD Pathology postgraduate course with effect from March 23, with college records indicating her attendance from March 23 to September 9, 2026. Simultaneously, records available with authorities indicate that the Medical Officer received a government salary during the relevant period and entries were made in the Namma Clinic attendance register up to August 23.

Official Scrutiny and Conflict of Interest

Official records note that the apparent overlap between the two attendance records requires verification regarding circumstances, permissions, and actual attendance during the period. The official statement also noted that the concerned Medical Officer is the daughter of the DHO. In view of the DHO's supervisory responsibilities, the matter will be examined under the provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services/Conduct Rules, which include provisions relating to official dealings involving family members and higher studies.

A detailed enquiry involving the concerned Medical Officer, THO, and DHO was also scheduled for September 15, at 11:00 AM at the Zilla Panchayat Office, Bagalkote, to examine attendance records, salary records, relevant permissions, Namma Clinic records, and supervisory responsibilities. The concerned officials were given an opportunity to present explanations and relevant documents.

Wider Crackdown on Doctor Absenteeism

Addressing the broader monitoring of doctors' attendance, the Zilla Panchayat stated that directions have been issued from time to time to the DHO and THOs to ensure the availability of doctors in government hospitals, PHCs, and Namma Clinics. The matter was reviewed, and directions were issued on June 19, July 2, July 6, July 22, and September 9. Furthermore, during surprise inspections, Show Cause Notices were issued regarding reported absenteeism at Kudalasangama PHC on July 28, and Bilagi Taluk Hospital on August 28. A notice was also issued to the DHO regarding reported absence from office, and as no response was received, a recommendation was made on September 10 for appropriate action in accordance with applicable rules.

The Zilla Panchayat emphasised that the matters are currently under examination; no conclusion regarding misconduct or violation of service rules has been arrived at at this stage, and further action will be based on the findings of the enquiry and applicable rules.

Bagalkote Zilla Panchayat's statement came after a medical officer, Dr. Ankita Yaragal, the niece of Bagalkot MLA Umesh Meti, posted at a Namma Clinic in Karnataka's Bagalkot, came under the scanner for allegedly drawing a monthly salary of over Rs 70,000 while pursuing a postgraduate medical course at a private medical college. She is presently facing a probe for alleged dereliction of duty and unauthorised dual engagement. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)