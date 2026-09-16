Delhi Medical Scam: Ex-DGHS Chief, Others Charged In Rs 700 Cr Case

Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed a 12,000-page charge sheet in Rouse Avenue Court against Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga and other persons accused in the DGHS medical procurement scam case.

Former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Vatsala Aggarwal has also been charge-sheeted by the ACB. Another accused, Rajeev Kumar Rangila, was absconding in this case. It is alleged that the scam related to the supply of Medical equipment, etc., is worth of Rs. 700 crores.

The court has put up the charge sheet for further proceedings on September 30.

Accused and Charges Filed

The charge sheet has been filed against Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, and Neeraj Chopra under sections 7A, 13 (1)(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and sections 61(2), 316 (5), 318 (4), 238 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Special Judge (ACB) Vidya Prakash took the charge sheet on record.

The Charge sheet has been filed without sanction to prosecute, as the same is awaited. The charge sheet has been filed against Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, and Neeraj Chopra under sections 7A, 13 (1)(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and sections 61(2), 316 (5), 318 (4), and 238 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Court Proceedings and Bail Status

Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) Kumar Sanjay informed the Court that sanction for prosecution of accused persons in terms of Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, though already applied for, has not yet been granted by the Competent Authority till date. He further submitted that the same shall be filed before the Court, as and when so received.

The court has directed the court staff to check and to report if the documents filed with the chargesheet align with the list of documents or not, on the next date of hearing.

The court has rejected the plea for extension of interim bail granted to Vatsala Aggarwal on September 14. She was granted 4 weeks' interim bail on health grounds on August 18. She has been directed to surrender before the jail authorities.

Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, who was the incharge of the procurement agency. Another accused, Rajeev Kumar Rangila's anticipatory bail dismissed on August 25 by the court.

It is alleged that he supplied goods at an inflated price to the Government. He sought anticipatory bail in view of apprehension of his arrest. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) wants to interrogate Rangila.

Investigation Background

A case under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024, was registered. ACB has lodged an FIR on a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance on 02.06.2026 regarding alleged irregularities in procurement of medicines, surgical items, surgical consumables and medical equipment by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) & Central Procurement Agency (CPA), GNCT of Delhi.

After examining the complaint, accompanying documents and material available, a named FIR was lodged against doctors, public servants, and private persons in relation to alleged manipulation of procurement processes and procurement of medicines and medical equipment at highly inflated rates, causing wrongful loss to the Government exchequer. (ANI)

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