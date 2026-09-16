Floqast Introduces New AI Accounting Innovations At Takecontrol 2026 And Names COSO Chair Lucia Wind As SVP Of Risk & Audit Advisory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities bring auditability, scalability, and accuracy to accounting workflows

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQas, the Accounting Workflow Automation platform created by accountants for accountants, today unveiled a suite of innovations at its annual TakeControl user conference, alongside the announcement that Lucia Wind, Board Chair and outgoing Executive Director of COSO, has joined the company as SVP, Risk & Audit Advisory. TakeControl packs two days with original research, practitioner sessions, and technical education. The event, held September 16–17, brings together 40 speakers from companies like AWS, Equinox, EY, and Meta, across accounting, finance, audit, risk, and compliance, and offers more than 10 CPE credits.

The products introduced today all start from the same premise that accounting AI has to clear a higher bar than AI in other functional areas. Every output needs to be explainable, and every decision needs to be reconstructible for an auditor. The AI-powered products that FloQast is launching today deliver on that promise end to end.

“Accounting is entering a new era where AI can fundamentally change how teams operate, automating routine tasks and freeing up time for higher-judgment work,” said FloQast co-founder and CEO Mike Whitmire, CPA (inactive), FCA.“What we are unveiling at TakeControl is designed to give accounting teams the ability to move faster with AI while maintaining the accuracy, governance, and auditability their work demands.”

New Innovations Include:

Transform now builds agents from your workflows – FloQast Transform can now reverse-engineer the end-to-end workflows your team runs each month and turn them into AI agents. Hand FloQast files from a close your team has already finished, and Transform builds an AI agent that runs that process for you: documented, tested against numbers your team already approved, and ready to show your auditor. No IT or coding required - your accounting team builds it themselves, and they sign off on every step before it goes live.

COSO GenAI Module governs AI agents with COSO compliance built in – FloQast will soon operationalize COSO's GenAI governance framework so teams can wrap their AI agents in COSO-compliant governance - risk assessment, control environment and activities, and ongoing monitoring and assurance - directly inside the platform. Audit evidence will write itself with connectivity between Transform and FloQast Connected Compliance.

AI Assistant reviews journal entries before accountants approve them – FloQast's AI Assistant puts AI on every page of FloQast, answering questions, preparing and reviewing work, and meeting teams inside the workflows they use every day. Its first application is journal entry review, built into FloQast Journal Entry Management. When a preparer submits an entry, the reviewer can ask for an AI review before approving it. The Assistant flags errors and anomalies, scores audit risk, explains its reasoning, and recommends a fix.The human makes every call.

Detect flags transaction anomalies before the books close – FloQast Detect is an AI-powered transaction monitoring tool that learns normal patterns on a per-subsidiary, per-account basis, and flags anomalies before the books close. Each flagged transaction is assessed for GL impact, routed for review, and signed off with a full audit trail. User-defined rules layer on top, codifying the team's own review criteria and applying them to every transaction, every period.

Operational Audits allow teams to manage their entire audit universe in one place – FloQast Operational Audit is an expansion of FloQast's internal audit capabilities to cover the entire audit plan, including SOX testing, other compliance audits, and now, operational audits. Built around your team's own methodology, AI drafts the audit plan. AI executes your testing. One click generates an executive-ready report from live audit data. Evidence, testing, and documentation all live in a single view.

COSO Chair Lucia Wind Joins FloQast

In conjunction with the release of these new products, FloQast has hired Lucia Wind, Board Chair of COSO, as SVP, Risk & Audit Advisory. Wind oversaw COSO's publication of its generative AI governance framework earlier this year, the same framework FloQast is operationalizing in the COSO AI Module, beginning with a full capability, risk and control mapping. COSO's guidance is the standard against which accounting and audit teams are increasingly expected to govern their AI agents.

“My career has been built around helping organizations manage risk, strengthen controls, and build trust in their reporting, especially as technology reshapes how those functions operate,” said Lucia Wind, Floqast SVP of Risk & Audit Advisory.“FloQast understands the challenges teams face as they adopt new digital tools and is creating solutions that make a real difference. I'm excited to bring my experience to a team that is helping clients build finance, audit, and risk practices that are modern, resilient, and ready for long‐term success.”

About FloQast

Created by accountants for accountants, FloQast's Accounting Workflow Automation platform helps teams automate accounting and audit workflows with auditable AI. Trusted by more than 3,500 global accounting teams – including Lululemon, Chipotle, and Shopify – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can leverage the latest AI advancements to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve overall accuracy, visibility, and collaboration. FloQast also offers the FloQast Certified Accountant (FCA) program, a free certification designed to help accounting professionals build practical AI skills. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

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John Siegel

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