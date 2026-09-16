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Kindred House Media Premieres Documentary Life Listens To Julia At 2026 Catalina Film Festival


2026-09-16 12:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred House Media is proud to announce the World Premiere of Life Listens to Julia, the compelling second episode of the Life Listens docuseries, screening online at the prestigious 16th Annual Catalina Film Festival from Saturday, September 25 through Sunday, September 26th, 2026. View the Official Trailer




Directed by filmmaker G. K. Hunter ( PBS's Sakura & Pearls: Healing from WWII ) Lena Antoci ( Life Listens Docuseries )

“Walking alongside Julia's journey, I witnessed the incredible strength that can emerge when someone refuses to let their past determine their future,” said Lena Antoci, producer and mentor to Julia Paulus.“As Julia's mentor, I thought I was there to guide her, but she taught me just as much about courage, perseverance, and hope. Watching her make her dreams come true was a reminder that no challenge is more powerful than the belief that a better future is possible.”

Building on the foundation of Episode 1 of Life Listens docuseries, Episode 2: Life Listens to Julia continues the docuseries' mission to illuminate stories of resilience, deep human connection, and personal transformation.

“This film gave me the opportunity to share what an incredible impact just one person can make on your life, even through the darkest of times,” shared Julia Paulus.

The World Premiere will take place during the Catalina Film Festival beginning on September 26, 2026 and can be screened on demand until midnight on Sunday September 25th, 2026. Life Listens to Julia will be available for streaming on eoFlix by clicking here.

About Kindred House Media

Kindred House Media Led by director G. K. Hunter

Media Contact:
G. K. Hunter
Kindred House Media
...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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