Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Beta Bionics, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics securities between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/beta-bionics-inc-bbnx-class_action_lawsuit.

Beta Bionics Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) the FDA's observations concerning the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump extended beyond the Company's criteria for determining which customer complaints were reportable;

(2) the FDA had identified deficiencies involving the Company's quality management system, its investigation and correction of known device malfunctions, and its risk analysis for the iLet;

(3) the customer complaints the Company failed to report included serious injuries, rather than only minor events requiring no medical intervention;

(4) accordingly, Defendants materially understated the nature and severity of the FDA's findings and the safety and regulatory risks affecting the iLet; and

(5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements concerning the safety, efficacy, and commercial prospects of the iLet, as well as the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



What's Next for Beta Bionics Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/beta-bionics-inc-bbnx-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Beta Bionics you have until November 3, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Beta Bionics Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Beta Bionics Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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