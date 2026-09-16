Twitchview® Selected By Two Additional Top 10 U.S. Children's Hospitals For Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitoring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Anesthesia announced today that two of the top 10 largest children's hospitals in the United States have selected the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor as their quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution within the past month.

Pediatric patients present distinct challenges in neuromuscular blockade management due to age-related differences in neuromuscular junction maturity and greater sensitivity to variability in dosing. The 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade recommend quantitative monitoring to confirm adequate neuromuscular recovery prior to extubation. In 2025, the European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC) and European Society for Paediatric Anaesthesiology (ESPA) issued the first dedicated guidelines for neuromuscular block in anaesthetised children, recommending quantitative TOF monitoring whenever neuromuscular blocking agents are used. The guidelines also identify EMG-based monitoring as more accurate and reliable than acceleromyography in children and recommend the adductor pollicis (thumb) as the preferred site for neuromuscular monitoring in children, with the flexor hallucis brevis (foot) as an alternative when needed.

“Children's neuromuscular physiology requires the same rigor and precision in monitoring that we expect for our most complex adult cases,” said Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD, CEO of Blink Anesthesia.“The TwitchView ® Train of Four Monitor is an EMG-based monitor that aligns with both the ASA's 2023 guidelines and the ESAIC/ESPA's 2025 pediatric-specific recommendations, providing clinicians one monitoring standard across adult and pediatric populations. We're encouraged by the growing focus on quantitative neuromuscular monitoring in pediatric care.”

Blink Anesthesia continues to expand its footprint across academic, community, and pediatric health systems, and anticipates further adoption of quantitative monitoring in pediatric anesthesia care.

About Blink Anesthesia

Blink Device Company, LLC (dba Blink Anesthesia) is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety in anesthesia practice. We develop breakthrough anesthesia technology that is designed to improve patient safety. Our flagship product, the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor, is a quantitative neuromuscular monitor that helps anesthetists eliminate residual paralysis and allows hospitals to align with the 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade.

Media Contact:

Leslie Aberman

Strategic Counsel and Business Affairs

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Blink Device Company, LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at