Allo Beirut Marks Eight Years Of Bringing Lebanese Flavors To The Region, With Continued GCC Growth And Landmark Expansion Into Baghdad

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The region's favorite Lebanese dining concept marks its eighth anniversary with continued expansion across the GCC alongside its landmark debut in Iraq Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Allo Beirut, the Lebanese dining concept owned and operated by Prime Blackspoon Holdings, is entering its next phase of regional growth as it celebrates eight years since its launch in Dubai. The milestone comes at a time of significant expansion across the GCC and wider Middle East, alongside the continued evolution of its brand experience and guest journey. Founded in 2018, Allo Beirut has grown from a single homegrown restaurant into a recognized regional concept, bringing the authentic flavors, energy, and nostalgia of Beirut to guests across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Iraq.

Landmark Expansion into Baghdad:

Marking its first entry into Iraq, Allo Beirut opened its newest location in July 2026 in Baghdad's vibrant Zayouna district, a destination known for its lively dining scene, fashion culture, and strong sense of community.

The opening has been made possible through a strategic franchise partnership, combining Allo Beirut's hospitality expertise and established regional identity with deep knowledge of the Iraqi market. This milestone reflects the growing demand for authentic Lebanese dining experiences across the Middle East and marks another significant step in the company's regional expansion.

A Year of Growth Across the GCC with Apparel Group:

A key milestone in Allo Beirut's 2026 growth journey has been its continued regional expansion through Prime Blackspoon Holdings' strategic partnership with Apparel Group, one of the region's leading retail and lifestyle conglomerates. The franchise partnership was established in 2024 and has continued to build momentum, with five new Allo Beirut locations opening across the GCC in 2026.

The partnership with Apparel Group has continued to fuel Allo Beirut's regional growth, with 13 locations now opened across the GCC since 2024. In 2026 alone, the brand has added five new locations across Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, further expanding its regional footprint. Most recently, in September, Allo Beirut marked another milestone with the opening of City Centre Doha, its first location in the market. The journey began in January with the opening of Allo Beirut's fifth location in Saudi Arabia at Shorofat Al Nada in Riyadh. February brought two further milestones, with new openings at City Centre Muscat in Oman and ORO Square, marking the brand's sixth location in Riyadh. In March, Allo Beirut further strengthened its presence in Saudi Arabia with the opening of Souq7 in Jeddah. Most recently, in September, the brand marked its first entry into Qatar with the opening of City Centre Doha.

The expansion marks an important chapter in the relationship between Allo Beirut and Apparel Group, demonstrating the strength of the partnership and the growing demand for Allo Beirut's distinctive Lebanese dining across the region.

Elevating the UAE Experience:

While expanding internationally, Allo Beirut is also refreshing its presence across its home market in the UAE. Across its UAE locations, the concept is introducing thoughtful refinements designed to enhance the guest experience while staying true to the warmth, generosity, and authenticity that have been at the heart of Allo Beirut since day one.

“A strong brand is built through consistency, but sustained growth comes from continuous evolution. At Allo Beirut, we are committed to delivering the authentic experience our customers know and trust while continuously listening, adapting, and exceeding expectations. Our customers and partners have shaped our journey from the very beginning, and their trust fuels our ambition to set new benchmarks in quality, service, and hospitality across every market we serve. Today, I am delighted to welcome our new franchise partner in Baghdad to the Allo Beirut family. We look forward to building a successful and enduring partnership together, bringing our signature hospitality to a new market while continuing to grow the brand across the region,” commented Gabi Al Far, Group CFO & Interim Group CEO, Prime Blackspoon Holdings.

Looking Ahead:

As Allo Beirut enters its next chapter, it remains firmly rooted in the values that have shaped its success: authentic Lebanese flavors, genuine hospitality, and meaningful connections with the communities it serves.

Across the GCC and from Dubai to Baghdad, Allo Beirut continues to bring the vibrant spirit and authentic flavors of Beirut to guests across the region.

About Allo Beirut:

Founded in Dubai in 2018, Allo Beirut is a homegrown Lebanese street food concept by Prime Blackspoon Holdings, inspired by the flavours, energy and nostalgia of Beirut. Known for its authentic Lebanese favourites, generous portions and welcoming hospitality, the brand has grown from its UAE roots into a recognised dining concept across the region.

Today, Allo Beirut has a presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and most recently Iraq, with a total of 22 branches, marking the brand's latest step in its regional expansion, with growth in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar further supported by a strategic partnership with Apparel Group. Through carefully selected franchise partnerships, the brand continues to bring the flavours and spirit of Beirut to new markets while staying true to the identity that has defined Allo Beirut since 2018.

About Prime Blackspoon Holdings:

Prime Blackspoon Holdings is a UAE-based hospitality group founded in 2016, focused on building and growing distinctive food and beverage brands across the region. Combining creative vision with operational expertise, the group develops concepts from idea to scalable restaurant businesses, with a focus on strong identities, quality food and memorable guest experiences.

Its portfolio includes Allo Beirut, Ibn AlBahr, Bombay Bungalow and Tresaj, spanning Lebanese street food, seafood, Indian fusion cuisine and contemporary dining concepts. Across its portfolio, Prime Blackspoon Holdings oversees the full restaurant journey, from operations, finance and supply chain to people, marketing and brand development, allowing each concept to grow while staying true to its individual identity.