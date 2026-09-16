Anghami And OSN+ Announce MENA Partnership With OKX

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Eligible OKX customers will gain access to Anghami Plus and OSN+ subscription benefits as part of a partnership spanning music, entertainment, community experiences and thought leadership Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026 – Anghami and OSN+ have partnered with OKX, a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform, bringing together entertainment, technology and digital finance across the Middle East and North Africa.

The partnership brings together the three brands across multiple areas, spanning customer benefits, music activations, community experiences, thought leadership, media collaborations and brand integrations. Together, the partners aim to create new ways to connect with audiences and communities in the region, with a focus on KSA, UAE, Egypt and the Levant.

As part of the partnership, eligible OKX users across these markets will have access to six-month subscription benefits for both Anghami Plus and OSN+. The wider collaboration will feature Anghami × OKX Music Sessions with regional artists, supported content amplified across partner channels; Crypto Community Watch Parties built around selected OSN+ releases for OKX communities; and The Future of Entertainment × Finance, a thought-leadership series bringing together voices from entertainment, finance and technology. These initiatives will be complemented by co-branded platform integrations aligned with relevant content releases and cultural moments.

By combining Anghami and OSN+'s regional entertainment expertise and audience reach with OKX's technology and digital finance capabilities, the partnership is designed to create value across all three brand communities. It provides a broader platform for engagement through relevant benefits, content and experiences, rather than operating as a single standalone campaign.

Choucri Khairallah, Chief Business Officer at Anghami & OSN+, commented:“Today's audiences expect partnerships to deliver more than traditional benefits; they want meaningful experiences that connect with their interests and culture. By bringing together Anghami and OSN+'s entertainment ecosystem with OKX's technology and engaged communities, we are creating experiences that span premium content, music, live events and thought leadership. As crypto and digital finance become increasingly relevant across MENA, partnering with OKX – a platform used and trusted by a growing community – reflects our ambition to stay close to evolving consumer interests, deliver tangible value and create new ways for audiences across the region to engage with entertainment.“

Rifad Mahasneh, Regional CEO at OKX MENA & CIS, added:“For years, the conversation around crypto has focused on investing. Increasingly, its biggest opportunity is enabling the digital economy itself. Artists, creators and entertainment platforms are looking for new ways to engage audiences and monetize their work, while consumers want simpler ways to access premium experiences. Together with Anghami and OSN+, we're creating tangible value through rewards, subscriptions and seamless payments that bring crypto into everyday entertainment. By making premium content more accessible through OKX, we're helping accelerate the adoption of digital assets in ways that are practical, rewarding and relevant to millions of users across the Middle East”.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to connect with audiences through experiences that extend beyond the platforms themselves, bringing together content, communities and culture in relevant and engaging ways. Further details, including participating artists, featured OSN+ titles, venues, speakers and activation dates, will be announced in due course.