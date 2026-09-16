Eaglebank Expands Commercial Banking Presence In Baltimore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran local bankers Lynn Sanders and Richard Yoskey join EagleBank to lead market growth

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, the largest community bank headquartered in Maryland, today announced an expansion of its commercial banking business into Baltimore, extending the Bank's relationship-focused model to businesses across the market.

EagleBank named Lynn Sanders as market executive for Baltimore and Richard Yoskey as commercial and industrial (C&I) senior relationship manager. Together, they will be responsible for building the Bank's commercial business in the region and growing a team to serve small and middle-market companies with lending, treasury, acquisition financing, equipment financing and other banking solutions.

“Baltimore represents a significant growth opportunity for EagleBank and a natural extension of our franchise,” said Steve Curley, President and CEO of EagleBank.“Our strategy is to grow in markets where local knowledge, strong relationships and responsive decision-making can make a difference. Baltimore shares many of the qualities that have driven our success, and we see a clear opportunity to build a strong, lasting commercial banking presence here.”

“As a Baltimore native, I've enjoyed the opportunity to serve clients across the Greater Baltimore area throughout my career. Deepening EagleBank's relationships with the city's businesses and communities is a top priority. Our investment in Baltimore starts with local knowledge and experienced people,” said Evelyn Lee, EVP and Chief Lending Officer – Commercial and Industrial at EagleBank.“Lynn and Richard are highly respected bankers with deep roots in the market, strong relationships, and extensive commercial banking experience. They provide EagleBank with a strong foundation to serve Baltimore businesses and grow our presence across the region.”

Lynn Sanders Background

Sanders joins EagleBank from Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, where she spent more than a decade serving Maryland-based middle-market and corporate clients. As executive director and senior relationship manager, she managed relationships with Maryland-headquartered and owner-led companies with revenues ranging from $100 million to $14 billion.

Her experience spans capital markets and syndications, leveraged finance, treasury management, asset-based lending and equipment finance, recruiting and leading commercial banking teams.

Previously, Sanders worked in M&T Bank's Corporate Banking Division in Baltimore, managing large corporate relationships. She has recently served on the Boards of Executive Alliance and Downtown Partnership of Baltimore as well as WTCI's Women Spanning the Globe Advisory Board.

“Baltimore has an incredibly strong and diverse business community, and I've had the privilege of working with companies and business leaders in the area throughout my career,” Sanders said.“EagleBank's relationship-driven approach and local decision-making are a strong fit for this market, and I'm excited to build our presence here.”

Richard Yoskey Background

Yoskey brings more than 20 years of commercial banking, leveraged finance and capital markets experience. Most recently, he served as senior director, capital markets at Baltimore-based Cerebro Capital, where he structured and placed acquisition financing for independent sponsors and founder-owned businesses.

Previously, Yoskey built CFG Bank's sponsor finance and cash flow lending platform, developing a national referral network. Earlier in his career, he held commercial and business banking positions with United Bank, Bay Bank, Wells Fargo and Wachovia in Baltimore.

Yoskey serves on the board of the Association for Corporate Growth Maryland and has longstanding involvement with Baltimore-area business and community organizations.

“Baltimore businesses value banking partners who understand their companies and the local market,” Yoskey said.“EagleBank combines local decision-making with the capabilities businesses need to grow, and I look forward to building new relationships across the region.”

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800