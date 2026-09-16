GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has released its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report for September 2026. Recording a total reserve ratio of 141%, the monthly report reaffirms BTCC's commitment to full asset backing and its standing as one of the most secure exchanges in the global crypto market.

Dated September 15, 2026, the PoR report shows BTCC is 100% backed on all major currencies:



BTC: 137%

ETH: 147%

XRP: 135%

USDT: 165%

USDC: 143% ADA: 120%

All major cryptocurrencies are well above the 100% minimum threshold, with USDT leading all tracked assets at 165% this month, the highest recorded since BTCC began publishing monthly PoR reports in April 2025. Users can independently verify that their funds are included in the total reserves on the BTCC website.

The Proof of Reserves forms part of BTCC's broader security ecosystem, alongside its Risk Reserve Fund, which currently stands at $25.5 million. The Risk Reserve Fund provides an additional buffer to protect user assets against unexpected market disruptions.

The consistent reserve track record directly supports the 0-Panic pillar of BTCC's 0-Barrier Trading theme. 0 Panic is the commitment that users can trade on BTCC with full confidence, backed by a platform that has operated continuously for 15 years. Together with 0 Fees, 0 Friction, and 0 Distance, these four pillars reflect BTCC's mission to make futures trading reliable and accessible to traders worldwide.

To view full PoR data, visit BTCC's official website.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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