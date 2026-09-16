Digit7's $0 Investment Micromarket Goes Live In Another California Hotel, Creating New Revenue

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 15, 2026 12:20 am - 24/7 Guest Convenience Meets Zero-investment Retail, Giving Hotels A New Way To Monetize Available Space Through A Fully Managed, Revenue Sharing Model.

Digit7 announces its latest successful deployment of its Zero Investment MicroMarket in the lobby of a hotel in California, giving guests convenient 24/7 access to snacks and beverages through a simple self-checkout experience.

Designed to bring more convenience without adding complexity, the MicroMarket gives hotel guests access to refreshments whenever they need them, whether it's a late-night snack, an early-morning drink, or a quick purchase before heading out. With self-checkout, guests can shop independently without waiting for a staffed counter to be available.

For hotel owners and property operators, however, the bigger opportunity goes beyond guest convenience. The Zero Investment MicroMarket transforms idle or underutilized lobby space into a revenue generating amenity that can operate around the clock.

Unlike traditional retail setups that require a property to purchase equipment, invest in inventory, manage stocking, or dedicate employees to daily operations, Digit7 provides a fully managed model. The company handles the equipment, products, inventory, replenishment, stocking, technology, sales, maintenance, and day-to-day management.

The hotel simply provides the space and standard power needed for the MicroMarket.

Digit7's revenue sharing model generates recurring monthly revenue from existing space without making an upfront retail investment or taking on the operational workload of running the store. This allows hotels to add another source of income while simultaneously improving the guest experience.

Digit7's zero investment with a revenue sharing model can also help properties make better use of spaces that may otherwise generate little or no value. Instead of dedicating additional square footage to a conventional retail operation, hotels can introduce a compact, always available convenience destination designed around what guests actually need and right where they are.

Digit7's Zero Investment MicroMarket brings both together - an always-on amenity for guests and a managed revenue opportunity for the property, without requiring the hotel to operate the retail business.

Digit7 Zero Investment MicroMarket can extend beyond hotels to workplaces, residential communities, hospitals, universities, manufacturing facilities, and other properties where convenient 24/7 access to everyday products can add value.

To explore Digit7's Zero Investment MicroMarket for your property, kindly visit:

About Digit7: With 32+ patents, Digit7 is a zero theft and zero shrinkage retail company with an AI-first autonomous solutions delivering frictionless, grab-and-go solutions via AI innovation, earning accolades from U.S. Chamber of Commerce and global awards and more. Learn more at

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