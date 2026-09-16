Blue Mountain And Stormbit Announce Strategic Partnership To Bring Asset Intelligence To The Point Of Use For Life Sciences Manufacturers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for Life Sciences, and Stormbit GmbH, part of the Systec & Solutions Group, today announced a strategic partnership to bring real-time asset intelligence directly to operators at the point of work in life sciences manufacturing environments.

The partnership will connect Blue Mountain's enterprise asset intelligence solution RAM with Stormbit's VEYA digital labeling and signage solution, enabling manufacturers to display current asset status, performance information and other contextual data directly at equipment through cleanroom-qualified displays and e-paper labels.

For life sciences manufacturers, the partnership addresses a practical challenge in digital operations: critical asset information stored in Regulatory Asset Management (RAM) may be available in enterprise systems, but operators still rely on paper labels, manual processes or separate systems to understand equipment status on the shopfloor. By bringing trusted digital information directly to the asset, Blue Mountain and Stormbit can help manufacturers reduce manual processes and errors, improve decision-making and ensure operators have access to current information when and where they need it.

The integration will use RAM Connect, Blue Mountain's integration platform, to securely deliver asset data and intelligence to Stormbit's VEYA platform. VEYA combines cleanroom-qualified hardware with no-code software to provide contextualized information and paperless e-labelling in GxP-regulated manufacturing environments.

“We're excited to bring Blue Mountain's asset intelligence together with VEYA. Life sciences manufacturers invest enormous effort in making sure their enterprise data is accurate and validated. Our shared ambition with Blue Mountain is to make sure that the same data reaches the person standing at the equipment, in a form they can act on immediately,” said Jan-Henrik Dieckert, Managing Director & Partner, Stormbit.

Potential use cases include displaying equipment status, calibration or maintenance information, asset identification and other operational information directly at the equipment - creating a digital connection between enterprise asset management and work performed on the shopfloor.

“Life sciences manufacturers shouldn't have to choose between trusted enterprise data and information that is accessible on the shopfloor,” said Judy Fainor, CTO, Blue Mountain.“Together with Stormbit, we can extend asset intelligence all the way to the point of work - helping operators make faster, better-informed decisions while reducing reliance on paper and manual processes.”

The companies expect to make the integration available to joint customers as part of their ongoing partnership. Additional details regarding availability will be announced at a later date in 2026.

About Stormbit

Stormbit is a software company focused on digital solutions for regulated production environments in the life sciences industry. Founded in 2026 as a spin-off of the Systec & Solutions Group, a Karlsruhe, Germany-based organization with deep GxP and cleanroom expertise, Stormbit's VEYA platform combines cleanroom-ready hardware with a no-code software layer that connects to systems such as MES, LIMS, EAM and ERP, bringing validated data to the point of work with a full audit trail designed to meet the Annex 11 requirements of regulated GxP environments. VEYA was co-developed with AbbVie and Fareva-Excella and is in productive use in GxP environments including at Takeda, Pfizer, and Eli Lilly.

For more information, visit and follow Stormbit on LinkedIn.

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management-from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co., and Accel-KKR and is headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit and follow Blue Mountain on LinkedIn.

Stormbit Contact

Jan-Henrik Dieckert

Managing Director & Partner, Stormbit

T: +49 171 3015 496

E-mail: ...

Blue Mountain Contact

Christian Rockwell

Chief Marketing Officer, Blue Mountain

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