Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Through Culture, Community And Financial Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mountain America will join National Hispanic Heritage Month events across Utah and Arizona.



More than 30% of Mountain America employees self-identify as Hispanic or Latino. Bilingual teams and Spanish hub branches help members navigate financial decisions in their preferred language.

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting cultural events in Utah and Arizona, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic employees and connecting families with bilingual financial guidance. National Hispanic Heritage Month runs annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Mountain America is committed to making financial guidance accessible to all our members, including Hispanic families and business owners across the communities we serve,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union.“Whether opening an account, starting a business or purchasing a home, our goal is to provide clear guidance and personalized support that help members make informed financial decisions.”

How will Mountain America participate in Hispanic Heritage Month?

Mountain America employees will join residents at events featuring music, art, baseball, cultural traditions and community resources.

Scheduled events include:



Voces En Bloom: Celebrating the New Wave of Música Latina, Sept. 5 at McCarthey Plaza at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah

Juntos Nos Movemos with the Utah Transit Authority, Sept. 18 at Sorenson Unity Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Festival Latino de Payson, Sept. 19 at the Peteetneet Museum Amphitheater in Payson, Utah

Utah Symphony's Celebración Sinfónica, Sept. 21 at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah Mexican Baseball Fiesta, Sept. 25–27 at American Family Fields of Phoenix, Arizona



How does Mountain America support the Hispanic community throughout the year?

Mountain America works with organizations that support Hispanic and Latino businesses, students and families across its footprint, including the Arizona, Idaho and Utah Hispanic Chambers of Commerce; Latinos in Action; Suazo Business Center; Utah SOMOS Foundation; Mujeres Unidas de Utah; Avanza Radio; the Latin Chamber of Commerce of Las Vegas; and more. These relationships help expand access to financial education, entrepreneurship resources, workforce development opportunities and community support.

For highlights from National Hispanic Heritage Month and other community partnership updates throughout the year, visit Mountain America's newsroom.

Why does Hispanic economic growth matter?

Hispanic communities are helping shape the country's workforce, consumer economy and business growth.

U.S. Latino economic output reached $4.4 trillion in 2024, according to the Latino Donor Collaborative's 2026 U.S. Latino Economic Impact Report, produced with Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. If measured as an independent economy, it would rank as the fourth largest in the world. Between 2019 and 2024, the U.S. Latino economy grew at an annualized 5.4%, more than twice the overall U.S. rate of 2.4%. Latino household consumption reached $2.8 trillion in 2024. The 2025 Official LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report found that U.S. Latinos owned approximately 5.7 million businesses in 2022. Those businesses employed more than 3.8 million people and generated $945 billion in annual revenue.

Hispanic communities are also notably younger than the country overall. The median age of U.S. Hispanics was 31.2 in 2024, according to U.S. Census Bureau data-about a decade younger than the median age of non-Latinos. That growth will influence how families approach education, entrepreneurship, homeownership and long-term financial planning.

How does Mountain America support Hispanic employees?

More than 30% of Mountain America employees self-identify as Hispanic or Latino. Their language skills, professional experience and knowledge of the communities they serve help the credit union build stronger relationships with members.

Mountain America supports professional growth through leadership development, career opportunities and channels for employees to share their perspectives. Hispanic employees serve throughout the organization, including in branches, business services, operations and leadership roles. Earlier this year, the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (UHCC) named Mountain America the Best Workplace for Hispanic Employees of 2025.

“Understanding who we're serving improves our members' experience,” said Sharlene Wells, chief public affairs officer at Mountain America Credit Union.“When employees understand a family's language, traditions and goals, conversations become more comfortable and financial decisions become clearer.”

How does Mountain America connect families with financial resources?

Bilingual Mountain America team members serve members at branches and community gatherings. Employees help families understand financial products, establish credit, prepare for homeownership and plan for long-term stability.

That support extends to entrepreneurs who need guidance on business accounts, financing and growth. Clear explanations and culturally knowledgeable service can help business owners understand their options and prepare for lending conversations.

Community members can learn more about Mountain America's bilingual services, financial education resources and community involvement activities at macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

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