Controlup Introduces Pulse AI Insights To Turn IT Data Into Prioritized Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered capability turns digital workplace telemetry into prioritized and actionable insights, accelerating investigation and resolution

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp, a company reinventing IT operations with its AI platform, today announced Pulse AI Insights, a new AI-powered capability that analyzes digital workplace telemetry to surface and prioritize operational issues, patterns, and opportunities most likely to affect employees and the business.

IT teams have more visibility into application, device, and digital employee experience (DEX) data than ever, but finding the issues that matter can still require administrators to search dashboards, review reports, and investigate thousands of events. Pulse Insights changes that model by bringing important findings directly to IT teams, with the context needed to understand their significance and act faster.

“IT teams don't need more dashboards, they need clarity about where action will have the greatest impact,” said Gadi Feldman, Chief Product Officer at ControlUp.“Pulse Insights combines ControlUp's telemetry and domain expertise with AI to identify meaningful patterns, put them in context and give IT a faster path from detection and investigation to action.”

“ControlUp has given us a much deeper view into the end-user experience and the ability to turn that data into action. Pulse AI Insights' pattern recognition and ability to correlate data across our environment have helped us quickly pinpoint enterprise-wide issues. For instance, when RTK audio driver crashes disrupted sound across 900 devices, Pulse Insights identified and correlated the root cause in hours, versus something that would have taken us days to uncover manually. Just as importantly, it gives our engineers actionable guidance to resolve issues efficiently. The ability to consolidate and visualize all of our ControlUp data in one place has been tremendously valuable,” said Kaleb Smith, IT Engineer at CHRISTUS Health.

Pulse Insights applies AI to digital workplace telemetry across defined use cases, identifying meaningful findings and bringing them directly to IT teams. Each Insight provides the context needed to understand what is happening, who or what is affected, and where investigation should begin. Key capabilities include:



Proactive issue identification and prioritization: Surfaces operational issues and assigns severity, while also providing informational insights that highlight useful trends and findings without necessarily indicating a problem.

Intelligent baseline and deviation analysis: Uses historical data to establish baselines and identify meaningful changes. For application crashes, for example, Pulse Insights can identify abnormal increases and correlate them with environmental changes that may help explain the cause.

Rich operational context: Brings together relevant metrics, impacted users and devices, timelines, supporting analysis and recommended next steps, reducing the manual work required to piece together what happened.

Integrated AI investigation: Connects directly with Pulse Assistant, automatically carrying the context of an Insight into a deeper investigation to help IT move more quickly toward root cause and appropriate action. Expanding library of use cases: Initial Pulse Insights address a range of issues including application crashes, blue screens, application resource consumption, software usage and newly detected assets, with additional use cases planned.



“With Pulse Insights, ControlUp is taking the next step into integrating AI capabilities in a meaningful way on an operational level. This is a perfect example of how AI can guide us towards the right issues and help us to resolve them,” said Arjan Kruizinga, Digital Experience Lead at OGD ict-diensten.

Pulse Insights expands the broader ControlUp Pulse AI platform, which brings together AI-driven detection, investigation, and action to help IT teams move from reactive troubleshooting toward proactive and increasingly autonomous operations. Pulse Insights identifies what deserves attention, Pulse AI Assistant applies contextual intelligence to help investigate and understand issues, and Pulse AI Resolve uses agentic AI to diagnose and remediate common problems, enabling instant self-service for employees. Together, these capabilities help IT teams detect issues earlier, make faster decisions, and automate appropriate actions before problems disrupt employees and the business. For more information visit: .

To learn more, read this blog or schedule a demo.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is reinventing IT operations with an AI platform built on real-time data, intelligent decisions, and automated action to help IT teams detect, resolve, and prevent issues before they impact the business. The platform delivers the next chapter in modern workplace management with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), unifying leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capabilities with agentic AI to move organizations beyond reactive troubleshooting toward proactive, intelligent operations at scale. ControlUp ONE integrates real-time signals with AI-driven decisioning and automated remediation to reduce operational complexity and consolidate fragmented toolsets. IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and disruption becomes the exception, not the rule. Learn more at .

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