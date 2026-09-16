Komodor Launches Agentic Operations Platform Combining Ready-To-Run Automation With A Comprehensive Backbone For Custom Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SRE, DevOps and Platform teams get pre-built solutions for key processes and tasks from day one, plus the ability to run, govern and optimize their own agents and workflows

TEL AVIV, Israel, and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor today announced the Komodor Agentic Operations Platform which enables organizations to rapidly and safely deploy autonomous workflows to handle escalating burdens on production teams. Using the same infrastructure and tools that underpin Komodor's enterprise-proven AI SRE platform, organizations can now build or import their own agents under shared governance and context, and orchestrate them in end-to-end workflows for AI SRE, AI Software Operations, and Cost Optimization.









The bottleneck for engineering organizations has shifted. Coding agents are helping teams ship more software changes in less time, increasing incidents, support requests, maintenance tasks and cost. According to a recent survey, 60% of senior enterprise leaders are deploying agents in production to address this challenge. However, Gartner projects that more than 40% of agentic AI initiatives will be decommissioned by 2027 due to governance gaps, unclear ROI, or escalating costs.

The Komodor Agentic Operations Platform closes the gap between pilot and production. "The hardest part of running agentic operations in production is not building the agents. It is keeping every agent grounded in the right context, giving it memory that persists across incidents, ensuring that accuracy improves rather than degrades, and securing every run - all while keeping model and compute costs under control," said Itiel Shwartz, Co-Founder and CTO of Komodor.

"We've spent five years solving those problems inside Komodor's AI SRE platform. The Komodor Agentic Operations Platform gives customers that same production-grade foundation from day one and a framework to build, run, and optimize their own agents leveraging the same context, memory and governance we built for ours."

Production Workflows from Day One

To help teams quickly automate key operational tasks and realize immediate value, the Komodor Agentic Operations Platform includes pre-built workflows for:



AI SRE - including Troubleshooting and Incident Management, Alert Intelligence, and Proactive Reliability Optimization

Cost Optimization - including Cloud, Observability, and Kubernetes Cost reduction, and AI Software Operations - including Change Intelligence and Risk Control, CI/CD Health and Remediation, and Production Readiness and Standards



Solution workflows deploy over 50 out-of-the-box specialist agents, skills, integrations and MCPs provided by Komodor, and are fully configurable. Teams can add or remove steps, adjust routing, and add their own agents, to meet the unique needs of their production environment.

Build, Run, Govern, and Optimize Custom Agents

In addition to built-in agents and workflows, the Komodor platform provides a complete backbone for building, running, governing and optimizing custom agents.

Customers can turn an existing skill, script or runbook into a governed agent, import agents created with third-party frameworks or build new ones with Komodor's SDK - while continuing to work in any harness. Each agent uses the same organizational context, persistent memory, knowledge graphs and operating controls as Komodor's agents. Agents can run anywhere from on-premise to any cloud, using any model and provider.

Komodor continuously evaluates both its own agents and customer-built agents against validated scenarios and production outcomes. Teams can shadow-test new versions, compare their performance and route tasks to the appropriate model before promoting changes. This gives platform leaders a repeatable way to improve quality, reliability and cost as the number of agents and workflows grows.

Every custom agent runs under the same governance controls Komodor applies to its own agents. Role-based policies define who can invoke it and which credentials and tools it can use. Guardrails enforce boundaries on agent behavior by checking inputs, tool calls and model responses before the agent acts, while risky actions are gated for human approval. Spending limits and a full audit trail help platform teams manage costs and review what each agent did.

Where Build Meets Buy

Komodor pioneered the AI SRE category, helping some of the world's largest engineering organizations including Nebius, Dell, Cisco and Prudential put autonomous agents into production safely and effectively up to 10x faster, with far less risk. That experience directly shaped a platform built for how teams are increasingly working: combining enterprise-wide off-the-shelf tools with custom skills and agents for specific tasks scattered among individuals and teams.

Availability

The Komodor Agentic Operations Platform is available now from Komodor and its business partners worldwide. For more information, visit

About Komodor

Komodor is the company behind the Komodor Agentic Operations Platform and Komodor AI SRE platform, powered by Klaudia AI. Enterprises rely on Komodor to automate SRE, Software Operations, and cost optimization in production, and now to build, run, govern, and optimize their own custom agents on the same infrastructure. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates operational complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit komodor.co, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Komodor

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617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at