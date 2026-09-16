Virtuozzo Recognized In Gartner® Hype Cycletm For Container Technology, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We believe Virtuozzo's inclusion in the OS Containers category highlights the role of its container technology in building efficient infrastructure for AI and the cloud

Bellevue, Wash., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a leader in infrastructure software and services for AI and the cloud, today announced that it has been named a Sample Vendor in the Operating System Containers category of the Gartner Hype Cycle for Container Technology, 2026 report.

System containers are a core part of Virtuozzo's technology foundation and continue to evolve as part of the company's broader infrastructure system. As cloud providers, SaaS companies, and enterprises face growing pressure to improve infrastructure economics, Virtuozzo applies its expertise in OS-level virtualization to help increase resource efficiency, simplify operations, and reduce infrastructure costs.

“Containers are part of the DNA of Virtuozzo, and they are highly relevant to where infrastructure is going next,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Virtuozzo.“Cloud providers, SaaS companies, and other organizations are under increasing pressure to get more from their infrastructure while controlling cost and complexity. Our containers help address that challenge with infrastructure designed to use resources more efficiently and deliver better economics - across traditional cloud services and SaaS as well as emerging AI workloads.”

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Container Technology, 2026 Summary states“Container technologies are essential to digital business strategies and serve as the foundation for AI workloads. Heads of infrastructure and IT operations should use this Hype Cycle to assess the innovation, business value, agility, and operational efficiency these technologies provide.”

Unlike application containers, which typically package individual applications and their dependencies, OS containers provide complete, stateful operating system environments with a single kernel per node. They can support multiple processes and traditional application architectures much like virtual machines, while sharing resources from the host operating system. This makes them more lightweight and resource-efficient than traditional VMs while maintaining strong workload isolation.

For cloud service providers, SaaS companies, and the enterprise, this architecture can translate directly into better infrastructure economics. Lower virtualization overhead enables higher workload density and better utilization of available compute and memory, helping reduce infrastructure cost per workload. Fine-grained resource controls allow CPU, memory, I/O, and network resources to be allocated according to actual workload requirements, helping avoid both over-provisioning that wastes infrastructure capacity and under-provisioning that can affect application performance.

Virtuozzo's container technology is part of a broader infrastructure system that brings together compute, storage, networking, orchestration, and management. This integrated approach enables cloud providers, SaaS companies, and other organizations to run diverse workloads on the same infrastructure, simplify operations, and reach higher profitability.

To learn more about Virtuozzo and its container technology, please visit .

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Container Technology, 2026, Dennis Smith, 2 July 2026.

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product, or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a leader in infrastructure software and services for AI and the cloud. The company offers a next-generation OS, orchestration, management, automation, and protection for cloud service providers, SaaS, AI, and the enterprise. Virtuozzo provides mainframe-like efficiency, reliability, versatility, and more while dramatically lowering cost and complexity. For more, please visit .

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Virtuozzo +1 (410) 658-8246...