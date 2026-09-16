Garg Group Comments On Glass Lewis Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights Glass Lewis Findings Align With A Number of Garg Group's Arguments and Determines That Better's“Governance Record Provides Legitimate Grounds for Criticism of the Incumbent Board”

Urges Shareholders to Vote on the GREEN Consent Card to Support the Garg Group's Proposals to Remove Directors Daniel Lewis, Harit Talwar, Arnaud Massenet, Bhaskar Menon, and Prabhu Narasimhan from the Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishal Garg, founder and former CEO of Better Home & Finance Corporation (“Better” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BETR) and significant stockholder, today commented on a report published by Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") in connection with the ongoing consent solicitation to remove five directors on BETR's Board of Directors (the“Board”).

Mr. Garg commented:“We appreciate the time spent by the Glass Lewis team and recognize that constraints of the consent solicitation process inherently make it difficult for our case for change to align with Glass Lewis' analysis framework. While we disagree with the recommendation made by Glass Lewis, we believe it's important to highlight that their findings did align with a number of our arguments, including concerns with the leadership transition process, Daniel Lewis' suitability as interim CEO, and broader governance issues. We continue to believe that accountable leadership must be reinstalled at Better to put the Company back on a path to value creation. Every vote is important, and we urge shareholders to make their voices heard by voting on the green consent card.”

In its report, Glass Lewis highlights concerns with the leadership transition process, stating:1



“... the governance record provides legitimate grounds for criticism of the incumbent board, particularly regarding the execution and initial communication of the leadership transition and its subsequent defensive posture.” “... substantial recovery during the preceding year and the severity of the immediate August 4, 2026 market reaction provide reasonable grounds to scrutinize the timing and execution of the leadership transition.”



Glass Lewis calls out the Board's questionable succession plan, writing:

“...the extremely short interval between his appointment as a non-employee director and his elevation to interim CEO leaves reasonable questions regarding the board's succession planning and why Mr. Lewis was considered the appropriate immediate replacement for a founder-CEO who had led the business throughout its public-company history.”



Glass Lewis also highlights broader corporate governance concerns, writing:

“The subsequent adoption of the Rights Plan and pursuit of emergency federal injunctive relief appears more problematic from a shareholder-franchise perspective.”



Glass Lewis also notes the initial success of the turnaround under Mr. Garg, writing:



“...the approximately one-year period preceding Mr. Garg's removal was considerably favorable. From August 1, 2025 through August 3, 2026, BETR increased approximately 104.5%, compared with a 25.5% increase in the Nasdaq Composite. This recovery provides some support for the Dissident's argument that the Company's position had improved before the leadership transition.” “...the operating evidence creates a legitimate challenge for the board's position...”



Glass Lewis also acknowledges the constraints of Better's consent solicitation process, writing:

“... the current consent solicitation does not provide a mechanism through which the Dissident could pair the Removal Proposal with the simultaneous election of replacement directors, and the absence of such nominees should not, by itself, be viewed as evidence that the Dissident's campaign is incomplete.”



The Garg Group has set an updated target date of September 18, 2026 for the submission of written consents.

Your vote is important. It is time for a better BETR – which is why the Garg Group urges all shareholders to sign, date and return the GREEN CONSENT CARD in favor of the Garg Group's proposals to remove Board members Daniel Lewis, Harit Talwar, Arnaud Massenet, Bhaskar Menon, and Prabhu Narasimhan.

About Vishal Garg

Vishal Garg is the Founder, Board Member & former CEO of Better.com, the leading AI mortgage platform. Under Vishal's leadership, Better.com has provided over $110BN in home financing and provided over $35BN in cumulative coverage through Better Cover and Better Settlement Services, the insurance divisions of Better.com. Better.com has raised over $1.75BN in equity capital and is backed by SoftBank, L Catterton, Kleiner Perkins, Goldman Sachs, Ally Bank, American Express, Citi, IA Ventures and other investors.

Prior to founding Better.com, Vishal founded 1/0 Capital, an early-stage investment firm focused on investments in fintech, data science and consumer products companies. Notable seed stage investments include Paribus, Ramp, Juul, Trumid, Creditas, Climb Credit, Notable, Bland AI, Maxhome AI, among many others which cumulatively have created over $100 billion in market value over the last 10 years.

Vishal previously co-founded MyRichUncle.com, the first online student lender, which he started in 1999 with $30,000 at the age of 21 and built into the fourth largest publicly traded private student loan company in the US. Prior to MyRichUncle, Vishal was an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Vishal Garg, together with the other participants in his solicitation, has filed a definitive consent solicitation statement with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of written consents from Better stockholders. Stockholders are urged to read the definitive consent solicitation statement and other solicitation materials carefully because they contain important information. The definitive consent solicitation statement is available free of charge through the SEC. GREEN consent cards are being distributed directly to stockholders, including by UPS.

Media Contact:

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Investor Contact:

Bruce Goldfarb / Chuck Garske

Okapi Partners LLC

(877) 629-6357

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1 Permission to quote Glass Lewis was neither sought nor received. Emphasis added.