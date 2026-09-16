Intezer Triples H1 Revenue As Enterprises Accelerate AI SOC Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announces four major releases to extend its product across triage and investigation, response automation, and organizational intelligence, and launches global channel program

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intezer, the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAITM, today announced that revenue tripled in the first half of 2026, as large enterprises increasingly adopt AI to handle cybersecurity operations at scale.

The momentum comes as security teams struggle to keep pace with the rising AI threat landscape and limited analyst capacity. Intezer triages and investigates 100% of alerts at forensic depth and escalates fewer than 2% for human review, with particularly strong traction among large organizations and regulated industries, including financial services.

“Enterprise security teams are done experimenting with AI. They are putting it to work across the SOC, and our growth reflects that shift,” said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer.“In the first half of the year, we took Intezer well beyond autonomous investigation. Teams can now automate the entire incident response lifecycle, capture and retain organizational knowledge, build custom response actions and connect the AI tools they already use in one platform. For the first time, security teams can replace legacy SOC automation such as SOAR with Intezer, consolidating their stack around AI rather than bolting AI onto it. The result is a measurable reduction in risk for every team running Intezer.”

Major Platform Launches Expand the AI SOC Offering

In the second quarter of 2026, Intezer introduced four major capabilities to deliver a complete platform across the SOC lifecycle: a rebuilt MCP server, Custom Agents, Org Brain and Workflows. Together, they connect forensic investigation with organizational context, custom automation, response and frontier AI models.



MCP Server:

Custom Agents:

Org Brain: Workflows:

Expanding Through the Channel

Intezer also expanded its go-to-market strategy with the launch of the Amplify Partner Program, a global channel initiative for MSSPs, resellers and service providers. Led by Mark Daggett, vice president of global channels, the program is focused on helping partners grow recurring security services around Intezer while accelerating enterprise adoption of AI-driven SOC operations.

In September, Intezer extended the program with Amplify Hub, a new partner portal that brings training, deal registration, sales materials, incentives and product demonstrations into one place. Intezer also launched the Amplify Partner Demo Lab, giving partners hands-on access to the platform to build expertise and demonstrate Intezer's capabilities to prospective customers.

Finally in the first half of the year, Intezer also won two industry awards, The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards for Best Autonomous Security Operations Platform and the ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award for AI Innovation.

Learn more about Intezer's AI SOC solution on the website.

ABOUT INTEZER

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with fewer than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAITM, Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including Nvidia, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson Learn more at

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