Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions Launches Integrated Defence Ecosystem Anchored By University Of Alberta And $10 Million Lockheed Martin Contribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sentinel's StarForge system leads an integrated defence consortium built for the speed of modern threats







Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions' StarForge platforms are designed to detect threats, coordinate response and deploy mission-critical capabilities in the field, including manufacturing components on site wherever operations demand it. ( Photo: Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions )

CHATEAUGUAY, Quebec, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions, today announced the launch of its integrated defence technology consortium, unveiled at CANSEC 2026, Canada's defence and security trade show. Anchored by the company's StarForge platform and supported by Canadian and allied industry and research partners, the consortium brings together advanced technologies and manufacturing capabilities to detect threats, coordinate response, and deliver next-generation defence capability wherever it is needed.

The ecosystem includes a research partnership with the University of Alberta and is supported by a $10 million Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) contribution from Lockheed Martin.

Modern conflict no longer unfolds on predictable timelines. The war in Ukraine has demonstrated how low-cost autonomous drones, AI-enabled systems, and rapidly evolving battlefield technology have compressed decision-making from months to minutes. For Canada and its NATO allies, success depends on more than acquiring new equipment. It requires the ability to detect, adapt, manufacture, and deploy capability wherever operations demand it; Sentinel was created to make that possible

“Imagine arriving at a remote Arctic outpost or a forward operating base where traditional supply chains no longer exist. Within hours, you have command and control, secure communications, autonomous surveillance, deployable power and the ability to manufacture mission critical components on site. That's the future we're building – mobile, resilient and designed to keep pace with an increasingly unpredictable world,” said John Soares, CEO, Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions.

Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy, launched earlier this year, identified $180 billion in defence procurement opportunities and $290 billion in defence-related capital investment over the next decade, with a clear expectation that Canadian industry must be positioned to deliver sovereign, scalable capability at home. The Sentinel consortium is an answer to that call: a Quebec-based, coast-to-coast network of innovators with the industrial infrastructure to turn capability into reality.

The consortium is supported by a $10 million Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) contribution from Lockheed Martin, connected to the Canadian Army's recently confirmed acquisition of 26 HIMARS rocket systems under the Long-Range Precision Fires Project. Canada's ITB policy requires that major foreign defence purchases generate proportional economic and industrial benefit within Canada, directed toward novel IP development across the consortium, with the majority of expenditures flowing to Canadian industry and suppliers. No equity is transferred and no repayment is required.

“With over 85 years of partnership in Canada, our long-standing presence has evolved well beyond supplying military equipment. Today, our Lockheed Martin teams are deeply integrated into the country's aerospace, defence and technology sectors-conducting research and development, enabling access to global supply chains and scaling sovereign capability across air, land, maritime and space domains,” said Kristen Leroux, vice president and regional executive for Canada and Latin America at Lockheed Martin.“Our investment in this consortium is a prime example of how we champion the growth of small-to-medium enterprises and strengthen Canadian industry to drive meaningful economic impact.”

Sentinel is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions, whose industrial scale and manufacturing depth provide the production foundation that converts consortium innovation into field-ready systems. With more than 700 employees and decades of vertically integrated manufacturing experience, CMP brings what most defence technology companies cannot: startup speed with industrial scale.

Equally important is where Sentinel can operate, and what it can build when it gets there. Sentinel's manufacturing platforms are designed to deploy into the most demanding environments on earth - Arctic terrain, forward operating bases, remote installations far from conventional supply chains - producing drone components, replacement parts, and mission-critical hardware on site, including 3D-printed parts manufactured wherever the mission requires. No waiting weeks for a shipment that was never designed to reach the edge of the map.

Sentinel Defence Consortium

The Sentinel Defence Consortium brings together Canadian and allied partners across the full capability stack of modern deployable defence. Members contribute specialized expertise in counter-UAS and unmanned systems, AI-enabled target recognition and autonomous sensing, encrypted tactical communications and resilient mesh networking, edge manufacturing and additive production, deployable power systems, and the manufacturing execution software that ties distributed production together. Partners span the country - from Atlantic Canada and Quebec through to British Columbia and Alberta - connecting regional innovation into a single, nationally integrated ecosystem.

The ecosystem's research and sovereign IP mandate is anchored by the University of Alberta, one of Canada's leading engineering and technology institutions, contributing advanced testing infrastructure, engineering expertise, and academic depth across the technology stack.

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, based in Calgary, Alberta, is a critical technology contributor to the StarForge program. Within the consortium, Lockheed Martin provides the primary Command and Control system (VCSi) and related mission software capabilities, alongside sensor fusion expertise. Its team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) has supported rapid system development by contributing deep technical experience and leveraging its broader network of Canadian partners to accelerate integration and enhance overall system capability.

Website:

About Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions

Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions is a Canada-based defence systems integrator building a national ecosystem to accelerate the development, integration, and deployment of modern defence technologies. The consortium model connects Canadian and allied innovators across unmanned systems, sensing, communications, software, and manufacturing to reduce fragmentation and speed the transition from prototype to deployable capability. Sentinel operates as the integration and manufacturing backbone of this ecosystem and is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions.

About CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions

CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions is a vertically integrated Canadian electro-mechanical manufacturer with more than 700 employees, supporting customers from concept through to scalable, production-ready output. CMP serves industries including defence, energy storage, warehouse automation, homeland security, light rail, and data centre infrastructure. CMP's industrial scale and manufacturing expertise are the operational foundation upon which Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions was built.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at lockheedmartin.com.

Media Contact

Julia Koichopolos

MAVERICK Public Relations

...

416-938-2882

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at