Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FTK) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Flotek securities between August 3, 2026 and August 14, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investors who purchased Flotek shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for October 26, 2026.

On August 3, 2026, Flotek announced that it had been awarded a 10-year agreement to support a 400-megawatt natural gas-fired power generation project for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”), intended to help address Puerto Rico's ongoing energy crisis.

The filed complaint alleges that Flotek made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material information concerning the PREPA project and the Company's business prospects. Investors were not adequately informed of, among other things:



Credible reasons to question the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties involved in the PREPA power generation project;

The resulting risk that revenue associated with the PREPA contract would not be realized; and The alleged impact of these issues on the Company's positive statements concerning its business, operations, and prospects.



On August 17, 2026, at approximately 1:20 PM Eastern Daylight Time, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging that Flotek's approximately $400 million PREPA contract, which the report stated represented approximately 57% of Flotek's backlog, had been canceled.

Following the publication of the report, Flotek's stock price declined $7.17 per share, or approximately 20%, to close at $28.66 per share on August 17, 2026.

This illustrious firm founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LL

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