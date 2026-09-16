Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead Plaintiff Deadline October 27, 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas against Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion” or the“Company”), on behalf of all investors who purchases Hyliion shares between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investors who purchased Hyliion shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for October 27, 2026.

The filed Complaint alleges that:



On May 12, 2026, Hyliion announced a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with VFG Holdings (“VFG”) involving up to 250 KARNO Cores / 50 MW of potential data-center power deployments over five years.

The lawsuit alleges Hyliion presented the VFG relationship and its broader commercial pipeline more positively than was justified by the underlying facts.

HYLN rose sharply after the May announcement.

On June 23, 2026, Pelican Way Research published a report questioning whether VFG had the operational and financial substance to execute the proposed deal. On this news, the price of Hyliion stock fell $1.27, or 17.2%, on June 23, 2026, and declined an additional $1.18 per share, or 19.3%, on June 24, 2026, to close at $4.92 per share.



This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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