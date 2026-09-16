IDX Opens Fall Series Reservations September 14 With 2.9 Million Registered Users, A-List Talent And A Rebuilt Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The creator-driven investment platform enters“IDX 2.0,” turning audience demand into an SEC-compliant marketplace built on regulated partner infrastructure - with Matthew Kingsley, Partner at Paradigm supporting the talent pipeline and institutional backing from 500 Global and Mucker Capital.

Aurora, CO, USA, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Ideal Exchange (“IDX”) opens reservations for the Fall Series on its rebuilt platform, the first public step toward the creator-driven offerings planned for later this year.

The hypothesis was simple: that audiences would rally around the creators and talent they already follow. 2.9 million registered users signed up to find out.

The second question is the harder one - whether that demand converts into a scalable business. IDX has spent the past year building its answer, and it has a name: IDX 2.0.

The playbook is deliberately unglamorous. Take the lessons from the first launch. Rebuild the technology and regulatory infrastructure from the studs. Deepen the talent relationships. Put the capital structure in place to scale.

“We launched, learned what worked and what needed to change, and rebuilt the company around those lessons. IDX 2.0 isn't a new version of the product - it's the infrastructure, partnerships and team we believe we need to operate at the scale of the opportunity.” - Allen Bolden, Founder & CEO

2.9 Million Users. Zero Paid Acquisition.

IDX enters this phase with the one asset most early-stage platforms have to buy: an audience that showed up on its own. As of April 2026:



2.9 million registered users - every one acquired organically

More than 500,000 monthly active users, GA-verified

Average engagement of 4 minutes 38 seconds - roughly three times the fintech category average

15 marquee projects signed, featuring A-list talent More than 50 creators rotating through the platform each month, across five creative verticals

Breakout: Turning Creator Discovery Into Deal Flow

On August 20, IDX launched IDX Breakout, a weekly talent-discovery program in which five undiscovered creators compete and the audience votes. The winner earns a debut on the IDX platform.

Three weeks in, the format is putting up numbers. Episode 2 cleared 9,000 views in its first week. The Breakout channel passed 2,000 subscribers inside three weeks. TikTok has added more than 12,000 views on top.

But IDX isn't building a media property - it's building a funnel. Content and audience participation become the discovery mechanism for creators who may go on to launch projects on the platform.

The Rebuild That Happened Offstage

Most of IDX's past year never made the headlines.

The company rebuilt Platform v2 entirely in-house, taking full ownership of its technology stack - including an AI-driven offering wizard, an investor dashboard and portfolio-tracking tools. It completed a corporate reorganization, converting from a Colorado corporation to a Delaware C-corporation with a wholly owned operating subsidiary.

And it assembled the piece that decides whether a marketplace lasts: regulatory infrastructure, built through a network of specialized partners.



KoreInside – Infrastructure partner for Private Capital Markets (SEC-cleared permissioned blockchain, KoreCompliance Desk and KoreID for reusable investor identity on-boarding.)

Dalmore Group - Broker-dealer services supporting broader offering

CrowdCheck - Compliance and disclosure Andes Capital Group - Broker-dealer of record for Reg CF and Reg D

IDX is SEC-compliant through these regulated partners. IDX is not itself a broker-dealer, national securities exchange, or alternative trading system.

The architecture is a deliberate bet: run the marketplace on established, regulated rails rather than rebuild every component in-house.

“We learned that scaling this business wasn't just about acquiring users. It was about building the regulatory, compliance, technology and talent infrastructure that can carry them. That has been the whole of IDX 2.0.” - Allen Bolden, Founder & CEO

Hollywood, Wired Into the Pipeline

In May 2026, IDX executed a strategic partnership with Matthew Kingsley, a partner at Paradigm Talent Agency and founder of 3 Kings Entertainment, in his individual capacity, strengthening talent sourcing across music, film, athletics and gaming.

The relationship is designed to give IDX access to a deeper pipeline of established and emerging talent as the offering calendar expands.

IDX has raised $815,294 to date, with institutional backing from 500 Global and Mucker Capital.

September 14: Where Proof Meets Market

The Fall Series is the clearest test yet of whether IDX can convert audience, talent and infrastructure into a functioning marketplace. Reservations open September 14. Any offering will be made only through the applicable offering documents and, where required, only after qualification by the SEC.

Phase one proved IDX could draw a crowd. Phase two sets out to prove it can build a repeatable platform around one.

About IDX

IDX is building a marketplace that connects investors with opportunities driven by creators and talent across entertainment, athletics, gaming and other creative industries. The company pairs creator discovery and audience engagement with proprietary technology and regulated market infrastructure to develop and facilitate investment opportunities.

The IDX Fall Series begins September 14, 2026, with reservations starting October 26, 2026. Initial various offerings are expected to follow upon qualification. Learn more at .



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Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding IDX's anticipated platform launch, future offerings, growth strategy, market opportunity and expected business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or other professional advice, nor does it constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Nothing contained herein should be relied upon as a recommendation or representation regarding the value, suitability or potential return of any investment. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with their own financial, legal and tax advisers before making any investment decision. Any securities offering referenced herein will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws. Past performance and projected results are not guarantees of future performance.

IDX is not a broker-dealer, investment adviser, exchange, or alternative trading system. Securities offerings on the platform are conducted through registered broker-dealer partners.

Media Contact

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CONTACT: media(at)idealidx.com