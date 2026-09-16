Centfx Recognized As Best Execution Platform At Money Expo India 2026

Mumbai, India, September 16th, 2026 – CentFX, a globally regulated multi-asset broker serving clients in more than 100 countries, received the Best Execution Platform 2026 award at Money Expo India, held Aug. 29–30 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The award recognizes the broker's ECN execution model, built around zero-spread pricing and low-latency order routing, and was presented by HQMENA, a financial media and events group and the organizer of Money Expo India.

The recognition comes as CentFX expands its presence across South Asia through a growing partner network, new introducing broker relationships, and localized client support. The company exhibited at the event as a Titanium Sponsor at Booth No. 13, one of the principal stands on the exhibition floor.

“Receiving the Best Execution Platform award is a recognition of where we have chosen to invest as a business,” said the Chief Executive Officer of CentFX.“Execution is the part of a broker's offering that traders feel on every single order, and it is the part that is hardest to fake. We have built our pricing and routing around that principle, and to have it recognized in India - a market where traders are increasingly discerning about where and how their orders are filled - is significant for us.”

According to the company, CentFX provides ECN pricing from 0.0 pips with an average order execution speed of 0.04 seconds across more than 2,100 instruments spanning Forex, indices, commodities, and other asset classes. Clients access the markets through the company's proprietary trading application or MetaTrader 5 on desktop and mobile, supported by multilingual platform coverage including Hindi and Bengali.

Now in its fifth edition, Money Expo India is the country's largest trading and investing expo, according to the organizer. The event brought together more than 20,000 attendees, 1,000 companies, 300 exhibitors and 200 speakers representing more than 30 countries.

The award was accepted on behalf of CentFX by the CentFX Team, who led the company's delegation at the event. Across the two days, the CentFX stand hosted platform demonstrations, on-site account walkthroughs, and partnership discussions with introducing brokers and affiliates from across the region.

The recognition comes amid continued growth in trading and investing participation across India, where demand is rising for transparent pricing, dependable order execution, and educational resources suited to participants at every level of experience. CentFX operates CentFX Academy, which provides video courses, eBooks, trading calculators, and market analysis materials to clients at no cost, and the company has indicated it will continue investing across these areas as it develops its partnerships and market presence in the region.

For more information, please visit

About CentFX

CentFX is a globally regulated multi-asset broker offering access to Forex, indices, commodities, and other instruments across a range of more than 2,100 products. The company holds regulatory authorisations in Anguilla (ARCA), Mauritius (FSC), and Dubai (Government of Dubai), ASIC and USA, and serves clients in over 100 countries. CentFX operates a proprietary trading application alongside full MetaTrader 5 support, and provides client education through CentFX Academy.

Risk Warning: Trading in Forex and contracts for difference carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and awards are not indicative of future results.