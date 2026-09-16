First Phase Of Census Field Work Completed In West Bengal Within Deadline: CM Suvendu Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday that the first phase of Census field work has been completed in West Bengal within the presecribed deadline.

Taking to his official X account, Adhikari noted that it is a momentous milestone for the state to achieve this feat.

"I am immensely pleased to share that West Bengal has achieved 100 per cent field work completion for Census Phase-1 well within the deadline of September 14. A proud and momentous milestone for West Bengal. Through sheer dedication, meticulous planning and relentless effort, our administrative machinery has covered every corner of the State with remarkable speed and accuracy," he said in an X post.

The Chief Minister also added, "100 per cent Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) Completed: All 1,73,066 HLBs across every single district, subdivision, blocks, municipal corporation and municipalities have achieved complete coverage. Exceptional Enumeration Reach: More than 3.68 crore census houses (3,68,30,150) have been successfully enumerated against the projected 3.69 crore; an outstanding operational benchmark of nearly 99.7 per cent of all expected households."

According to CM Adhikari, this massive Census exercise would not have been possible without the real heroes on the ground.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude and highest appreciation to: Our Grassroots Enumerators and Supervisors: Thousands of field workers who walked miles in every weather condition, reaching every household across hills, plains and riverine belts. District Administrations: District Magistrates, SDOs, BDOs, Municipal Commissioners, and In Charge Officers for their tireless round-the-clock coordination and leadership," he said.

The Chief Minister thanked the people of the state for their cooperation and hospitality to help ground level workers complete the field work within the deadline.

"My deepest thanks to every Citizen of our State for their warm hospitality, patient cooperation, and proactive participation in opening their doors to our enumerators. When we work together with commitment and unity, West Bengal sets the standard for excellence. Keep up the tremendous work," he said.