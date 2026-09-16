Karnataka Minister Pulls Up Officials, Directs Them To Expedite Mekedatu Project

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) Karnataka Water Resources Minister, N. Cheluvarayaswamy, on Wednesday directed officials of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) to expedite ongoing projects, address drinking water issues and speed up work related to the Mekedatu project.

Warning officials against remaining confined to air-conditioned offices, Cheluvarayaswamy said they should visit the field and directly address farmers' problems. He warned that officials who failed to discharge their duties would face suspension.

"Do not sit in AC rooms and work out calculations. Get into the field and respond to farmers' problems. Officials who do not work will be suspended without hesitation," he said.

The minister was speaking at a progress review meeting of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited held at the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam meeting hall in Bengaluru.

On dam management and rehabilitation, Cheluvarayaswamy directed officials to provide information twice a day on the water levels in dams, dead storage, the quantity of water released to Tamil Nadu, water recorded at Biligundlu and the situation in the command areas.

He instructed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water until the end of summer.

Of the 23 minor dams under the corporation, Mandagere and Hemagiri dams are around 800 years old and are in a dilapidated condition, he said. Officials were directed to immediately prepare estimates for their repair and take measures to prevent water leakage.

He also directed officials to complete the remaining 32-km stretch of work required to supply Hemavathi water through Kunigal to Huliyurdurga.

Speaking about the long-pending Mekedatu project, Cheluvarayaswamy said around 112.88 TMC of additional Cauvery water had flowed into the sea over the past five years.

He said the Mekedatu project would be a permanent solution as it would benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during drought conditions and enable storage of at least 22 TMC of drinking water.

The minister said Karnataka had already addressed Tamil Nadu's queries regarding water flow by submitting an SOP and had resolved the issue. He said the Central Water Commission had also responded positively.

"We will meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister through the Chief Minister and, with the cooperation of all MPs from the state, explain the benefits of the project to the Prime Minister," he said.

He said the government aimed to begin construction once alternative land was secured for the areas that would be submerged and complete the project within three years. Officials were directed to digitise all documents related to the project immediately.

Cheluvarayaswamy said all MLAs would be provided two to three irrigation projects each on an equal basis, without yielding to political pressure, to eliminate discrimination in development works.

He also directed officials to complete pending works in the Harangi and Kabini areas.

Regarding the Sriranga Lift Irrigation Project, he directed officials to make effective use of the funds already spent and take steps to supply water through the express canal at the earliest.

He asked officials to hold cordial discussions with people's representatives and explain the importance of the project, while cautioning them against halting projects due to political pressure.

The minister directed officials to reserve 20 per cent of the available water exclusively for drinking purposes.

He instructed officials to release water to lakes in the Tumakuru, Basaralu and Nagamangala areas once every three days. If necessary, he said, lakes and tanks should be filled even under police protection.

Cheluvarayaswamy said a separate meeting would be held with the Finance Department to secure funds for dam rehabilitation and other essential works.

He also assured that 57 per cent of vacant posts in the corporation would be filled soon.

He agreed with the proposal to establish a commissionerate bringing all water-related corporations under the control of the Water Resources Minister.

The Cauvery basin covers an area of 34,273 square kilometres across 11 districts. As per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award, the state has a target of providing irrigation to 18.85 lakh acres in the basin.

Of this, 15.55 lakh acres fall under major and medium irrigation, while 3.30 lakh acres come under minor irrigation.

The minister said the main objective of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam was to properly implement, modernise and maintain all irrigation projects in the basin.

"Since the Chief Minister and I both belong to the Cauvery basin, no project should remain incomplete," Cheluvarayaswamy told officials.

Government Secretary Kulkarni, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Managing Director Mahesh and senior engineers of the corporation were present at the meeting.