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Neoway Technology Partners With Zetwerk for Made-in-India IoT Manufacturing
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) September 16, 2026, | Bangalore: Neoway Technology, a high-tech enterprise delivering advanced connectivity products and end-to-end IoT solutions across diverse industries, has partnered with tech-led manufacturing platform Zetwerk to accelerate the local manufacturing and deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) communication solutions in India.
The partnership brings together Neoway Technology’s global expertise in IoT connectivity with Zetwerk’s capabilities including precision manufacturing for electronics and technology applications.
Neoway Technology has more than 20 years of experience in IoT communication and has shipped more than 240 million wireless communication modules globally. With localised production established in India, Neoway Technology continues to strengthen its ability to respond to local market requirements.
“India is a crucial market for IoT, and local manufacturing is vital for its next phase of growth. Our partnership with Zetwerk combines Neoway Technology’s global IoT expertise with robust Indian manufacturing capabilities. This enables us to respond faster to customer needs and deliver reliable, locally supported solutions at scale. Crucially, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to 'Make in India,' helping propel the country’s ambition to become a globally competitive technology and manufacturing hub,” said Makarand B. Kale, Vice President & Managing Director, Neoway Technology.
Zetwerk is a technology-led manufacturing platform serving customers across energy products, precision and capital goods, including 102 of India's Fortune 500 companies. The company operates 26 own manufacturing facilities across India, the USA, Germany and Spain and has 6,979 third-party suppliers.
Zetwerk’s precision manufacturing capabilities span surface-mount technology (SMT) manufacturing, precision process controls, automated testing and advanced quality systems, supporting the production of fully tested, production-ready IoT modules in India.
Through this collaboration, Neoway Technology will leverage Zetwerk Electronics’ flexible production capabilities, localised service and manufacturing expertise to support faster time-to-market and strengthen its presence in India, while contributing to a stronger and more resilient IoT ecosystem in India.
The partnership brings together Neoway Technology’s global expertise in IoT connectivity with Zetwerk’s capabilities including precision manufacturing for electronics and technology applications.
Neoway Technology has more than 20 years of experience in IoT communication and has shipped more than 240 million wireless communication modules globally. With localised production established in India, Neoway Technology continues to strengthen its ability to respond to local market requirements.
“India is a crucial market for IoT, and local manufacturing is vital for its next phase of growth. Our partnership with Zetwerk combines Neoway Technology’s global IoT expertise with robust Indian manufacturing capabilities. This enables us to respond faster to customer needs and deliver reliable, locally supported solutions at scale. Crucially, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to 'Make in India,' helping propel the country’s ambition to become a globally competitive technology and manufacturing hub,” said Makarand B. Kale, Vice President & Managing Director, Neoway Technology.
Zetwerk is a technology-led manufacturing platform serving customers across energy products, precision and capital goods, including 102 of India's Fortune 500 companies. The company operates 26 own manufacturing facilities across India, the USA, Germany and Spain and has 6,979 third-party suppliers.
Zetwerk’s precision manufacturing capabilities span surface-mount technology (SMT) manufacturing, precision process controls, automated testing and advanced quality systems, supporting the production of fully tested, production-ready IoT modules in India.
Through this collaboration, Neoway Technology will leverage Zetwerk Electronics’ flexible production capabilities, localised service and manufacturing expertise to support faster time-to-market and strengthen its presence in India, while contributing to a stronger and more resilient IoT ecosystem in India.
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