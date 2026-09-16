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Azerbaijan Awards Ulvi Guliyev With Shohrat Order


2026-09-16 08:17:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Ulvi Guliyev has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his effective activities in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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