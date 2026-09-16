Hyorc Corporation Announces Release Of CEO Interview Highlighting Commercial Deployment Strategy, Portugal Expansion, And Green Methanol Opportunity

“During the discussion, Fubara outlined HyOrc's strategy to transform non-recyclable municipal and industrial waste, in the form of refuse-derived fuel (RDF), into low-carbon methanol and highlighted the company's progress toward commercial deployment in Portugal, expansion opportunities across Europe, and its broader vision for decarbonizing hard-to-electrify industries.

"We're commercializing a very simple idea," said Fubara. "We take materials that society currently pays to get rid of and convert them into a high-value, low-carbon fuel, methanol. Unlike conventional fuel producers that pay for feedstock, waste producers pay us a tipping fee to take the material. That means we potentially get paid when we receive the feedstock and again when we sell the methanol."

Advancing a Scalable Circular Economy Platform

HyOrc's proprietary platform utilizes prepared RDF produced from non-recyclable municipal and industrial waste that would otherwise require disposal, including landfill in many markets. Through a gasification and synthesis process, the company converts waste into low-carbon methanol while simultaneously generating electricity to support plant operations.

According to Fubara, this dual-revenue model, combined with a negative-cost feedstock strategy, creates a compelling economic advantage over many alternative fuel production methods.

"A lot of the green methanol industry begins with expensive inputs," Fubara explained. "In our case, we start at the opposite end. We take an abundant material that is currently a disposal problem and turn it into the molecules we need. That gives us a significant economic advantage."

Targeting Hard-to-Decarbonize Markets

HyOrc has deliberately focused on sectors where electrification remains challenging, including maritime shipping, heavy rail, and distributed industrial power generation.

"Our philosophy is that the harder an application is to electrify economically, the more valuable energy-dense fuels become," Fubara said. "If you're producing practical low-carbon fuel, these are precisely the markets where your product can make the greatest impact."

The CEO further emphasized that methanol adoption is already underway in global shipping markets.

"Methanol isn't waiting for someone to invent an engine that can run on it," Fubara noted. "Methanol-capable vessels are already operating and being ordered. The challenge increasingly becomes supplying enough low-carbon methanol at an economically viable price, and that's exactly what HyOrc is working to address."

Portugal Commercial Deployment Represents Major Milestone

The interview highlighted HyOrc's first commercial deployment project in Portugal, which management views as a critical step in validating commercial operations and preparing for broader expansion.

Fubara stated that the company's initial commercial module is designed to process approximately three metric tons of RDF per day and produce up to one metric ton of methanol daily. The project is expected to serve as the foundation for a significantly larger expansion phase.

"Investors don't need another presentation from us," said Fubara. "They need to see operating data from a commercial facility. The most important milestone is methanol coming out of the commercial unit in Portugal because that's what fundamentally changes the conversation."

The Portuguese expansion project has also received approval for approximately €6.7 million in non-dilutive funding through the STEP program, further strengthening the economics of the project and supporting future growth initiatives.

Technical Validation and Commercial Readiness

Fubara also discussed key technical achievements achieved during 2026, including a 60-day continuous operational campaign at the company's Tamil Nadu facility.

"We completed a 60-day continuous operating run and produced 99.98% purity methanol," said Fubara. "The process was independently witnessed by Bureau Veritas, covering RDF preparation, gasification, gas cleaning, methanol synthesis, and condensation, with no non-conformities recorded."

Management believes these achievements have shifted HyOrc's focus from demonstrating technical feasibility to validating commercial scalability.

"Our story has moved from asking whether the system works to demonstrating that it can be commercially successful," Fubara added. "Portugal is designed to answer that question decisively."

Expanding Beyond Methanol

While green methanol remains the company's primary commercial focus, HyOrc also sees future opportunities in rail transportation and distributed power generation.

The company is advancing Project Phoenix in collaboration with GB Railfreight in the United Kingdom and is evaluating applications for its power generation technology in AI data centers and other off-grid energy markets.

"Green methanol is our commercial engine today," Fubara said. "But rail and distributed power provide additional upside as those programs mature."

Concluding the interview, Fubara summarized HyOrc's current position and opportunity, "We've spent years developing the technology and are now turning it into commercial infrastructure," he said. "We take a global liability, non-recyclable waste, and convert it into a product that supports the energy transition. The investment question now is simple: can we translate what we've demonstrated technically into repeated commercial success? If we can, we have a modular platform capable of being replicated around the world in a very large market."

The full interview is now available through SmallCapVoice.com and affiliated distribution channels.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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Source: HyOrc Corporation

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