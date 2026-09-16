Tailorcare Approaches 1 Million Medicare Advantage Members Under Value-Based MSK Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statewide expansion across Texas, Indiana and Georgia extends TailorCare's Medicare Advantage footprint, which also spans Colorado

Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare, a leading provider of technology-enabled, value-based solutions for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, today announced new statewide agreements extending its clinically led, evidence-based care navigation program to 650,000 additional Medicare Advantage (MA) members, bringing its total to approximately 1 million MA members across its Texas, Indiana, Georgia and Colorado markets. TailorCare is now contracted to serve nearly 4 million commercial and MA members nationwide across both risk-based and non-risk-based contracts.

The company's value-based model delivers measurable improvements in both clinical and cost outcomes for MSK conditions, according to operational data from TailorCare's 2024–2025 Impact Report and 2026 MSK Savings Study. Among engaged members, 87% adhered to evidence-aligned, conservative care recommendations, 90% reported improvements in pain or function, and the program earned a Net Promoter Score of +90. For plans, the model drove a 77% decrease in prior authorization denials for surgical procedures, and among members following self-care pathways, a 79% decrease in total medical costs versus a propensity score-matched comparison cohort.

Musculoskeletal conditions like arthritis, osteoporosis and joint disorders affect nearly half of adults and are ranked among the costliest health conditions in the U.S. TailorCare's model is built to intervene upstream, guiding members toward clinically appropriate, conservative treatment before conditions escalate into more painful and costly procedures. That approach is especially timely as Medicare Advantage plans face sustained margin pressure and rising specialty costs.

“More access, better outcomes, lower costs - that's the promise of value-based care, and we're excited to continue expanding with our health plan partners to support members in these new markets,” said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO of TailorCare.“As we triple our MA membership, our focus remains the same: giving every member, regardless of location, urban or rural, access to trusted clinical guidance throughout their MSK journey, ensuring they get the right care at the right time to feel better.”

How the MSK Model Works

TailorCare uses predictive analytics and proprietary data to identify high-risk members early in their care journey and then proactively connects them with a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), who performs an evidence-based evaluation of their symptoms, history, preferences and goals. This evaluation forms the foundation of a personalized plan that may include self-care, digital physical therapy or referral to in-network physical therapists, physiatrists or orthopedic specialists. Throughout their care journey, members have access to a team of clinical specialists and care coordinators, as well as a suite of digital tools available through the TailorCare app.

MA members eligible for TailorCare services through these statewide expansions have access to:



1:1 guidance and shared decision-making with a DPT, by phone and through the TailorCare app

Certified health coaching for sustained behavior change and engagement

225 evidence-based, clinical pathways tailored to member goals and conditions

Digital exercise content and tools for low-intensity, self-care at home Care coordination, including scheduling and referrals to in-network and plan-provided benefit providers

TailorCare expects to announce additional market expansions in 2027.

About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of technology-enabled, value-based care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back and muscle conditions. Through partnerships with health plan and employer customers, TailorCare is contracted to serve nearly 4 million commercial and Medicare Advantage members nationally in risk-based and non-risk-based contracting models. The company takes a deeply personal, data-driven approach, carefully assessing patients' symptoms, health history, preferences and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Using predictive analytics and AI paired with proprietary datasets and the latest evidence-based guidelines, TailorCare guides patients in navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way. Learn more at and follow @TailorCare on LinkedIn.

Editor's note: Operational data referenced in this release are derived from results across TailorCare's book of business over a defined period of time. Cost impact is measured against a

propensity score-matched comparison cohort. Results vary by population and are not a prediction or guarantee of outcomes for any specific health plan or member group.

CONTACT: Melanie Hill TailorCare...