Roadrunner Auto Transport Launches The Roadrunner Rate Index, The First Car Shipping Price Benchmark Built On Completed Shipments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New tool gives consumers, journalists, auto dealers, insurers and relocation companies real shipping prices drawn from more than 1.5 million actual deliveries

BETHPAGE, N.Y, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoadRunner Auto Transport today launched the RoadRunner Rate Index, a new subscription data product that publishes actual, verified car-shipping prices drawn from completed shipments. Built on the company's record of more than 1.5 million vehicle deliveries, the RoadRunner Rate Index gives consumers, auto dealers, and relocation professionals a reference point that has not previously existed in the industry: what shippers actually paid, not what they were quoted.







Existing car shipping price information is built almost entirely on quotes. In auto transport, quotes are intended to be as accurate as possible, but actual rates are often revised before pickup, and unbooked quotes don't reflect what was actually paid. The RoadRunner Rate Index draws only from completed shipments, at the price the customer paid.

"Car shipping prices have always been quoted, never measured," said Philip Von Eschen, CEO of RoadRunner Auto Transport. "We have 1.5 million completed shipments in our records, and we know what every one of them cost. The Rate Index makes that information available for the first time, so anyone who ships vehicles for a living can see the real market instead of guessing at it."

The Rate Index includes:



National car-shipping rate benchmarks, updated weekly

Route-level pricing on 250 corridors across the U.S., including seasonal trends

A free public tier publishing the monthly national rate

Seasonal curves and lead times, including days-to-pickup by corridor

Vehicle-mix data, including EV share and enclosed-transport premiums Delivery by dashboard, API, and CSV export

The Rate Index is available today. Dashboard subscriptions start at $495 per month; API and enterprise licensing are priced separately.

About RoadRunner Auto Transport

RoadRunner Auto Transport is a fully licensed and bonded vehicle shipping company headquartered in Bethpage, New York. Its network of more than 30,000 vetted carriers has completed more than 1.5 million vehicle shipments across all 50 states, and customers have rated the company 4.7 out of 5 stars across more than 38,600 verified reviews. The RoadRunner Rate Index publishes U.S. vehicle-shipping prices from completed shipments. More information is available at roadrunnerautotransport.com.

CONTACT: Laura Mastropietro... (516) 605-2665